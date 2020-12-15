Recall committee chair: 54% of signatures required to recall Perry have been collected

WAUKESHA — Since the Committee to Recall Aaron Perry started collecting petition signatures, roughly 54% of the minimum signatures needed have been collected in about eight days, according to the committee chair.
After holding their first signature drive-thru events Saturday and Sunday, Dan Freschi, committee chair, said they have collected over half of the required 712 signatures needed for a recall election. The 712 number is calculated as 25% of the votes cast by the district in the last gubernatorial election, according to guidelines laid out in state statutes. Waukesha Clerk/Treasurer Gina Kozlik said the number of registered voters for the two wards that make up District 12 are 3,910 voters.
The Committee to Recall Aaron Perry has 60 days to collect the required signatures. Freschi said they have planned to hold drive-thru events again this upcoming weekend. Details on those events will be made available at www.recallaaronperry.com.
Perry, the Waukesha Common Council’s District 12 alderman, did not return calls seeking comment to The Freeman on Monday.
At the event were donation boxes for the Food Pantry of Waukesha County. Freschi said District 12 residents were very generous and provided cash donations, food and toys to the nonprofit.
This week, Freschi said the committee plans to be hitting the ground with door-todoor signature collecting.
“District 12 citizens are always welcome to email us and we can arrange to come and collect their signatures at their home, or they can stop by (1235 Woodview Drive) and we’ll come out to their car,” Freschi said.
Freschi said the signatures collected have been from across the political aisle.
“These signatures are from both Perry and non-Perry supporters,” he said. “Many stories were shared with (committee members Sunday), at both the drive-thru and door-to-door, about interactions they had with him,” Freschi said. “Many expressed they have seen him spiral out of control for too long and want him to seek help. They shared since he refuses to resign, this is what has to be done.”
Recall papers against Perry were filed Dec. 4. The reasons for the recall, according to the petition, are for allegations of violating state statutes which require aldermen to live within their districts, and violating the city’s code of ethics.
According to the recall petition, one reason the Committee to Recall Aaron Perry is seeking a recall is because Perry has an apartment at 1408 Rockridge Road — outside of his aldermanic district.
Perry has told the public he has a second apartment outside of his district, the address at Rockridge Road; however, Perry said he spends most of his time at his address within his district at River Place Boulevard. Perry sent out an email to council members, which said the other address is for his son’s special need.
The petition also stated a reason for recalling Perry is because he “failed to maintain the trust and confidence in the integrity of the City of Waukesha government” when he allegedly threatened Waukesha County Sheriff’s deputies during his Nov. 9 arrest.
Perry is facing criminal charges related to domestic abuse, one a felony, after an incident which occurred at the Rockridge Road address involving his exwife.
Perry has told The Freeman he is innocent of the charges.
According to Wisconsin laws, if convicted of a felony, Perry is not eligible to hold the aldermanic seat unless pardoned of the conviction.