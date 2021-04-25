Regner Park Beach House renovation announced

WEST BEND — A well-loved community recreation spot will soon get some major upgrades.
The city announced Friday that fundraising efforts are underway for the redevelopment of the Regner Park Beach House. Since 1935, the Regner Park Beach House has been a community space for youth and families from West Bend and the surrounding area.
The city plans to build a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose facility, equipped with a welcoming lobby, full kitchen and concession stand, individual and family changing rooms, new restrooms, and an outdoor pavilion and courtyard. The Regner Park Beach House will also be available as a four-season rental facility for private celebrations and gatherings.
“We are grateful for the generosity of individuals, businesses and foundations for the outpouring of financial support for this exciting project,” said Jay Shambeau, city administrator. “The first phase of construction is planned to commence later this summer.”
Donors have jumped in to significantly support this community-minded project, including the West Bend Mutual Insurance Company Charitable Fund, Oscar C. & Augusta Schlegel Foundation, Delta Defense, Thomas J. Rolfs Family Foundation, Schloemer Family Charitable Fund, West Bend Friends of Parks and Recreation, and Commerce State Bank. More than $665,000 is secured for the $1.4 million project.
“The Regner Park Beach House is a cherished piece of West Bend’s history,” said Kevin Steiner, president and CEO of West Bend Mutual Insurance Company. “We
are proud to support this project and look forward seeing a state-of-the-art facility that serves our community and attracts visitors to West Bend.”
In addition to major financial donations and grants, the community is invited to support the Regner Park Beach House project at any level. At the $1,000 level, donors become “Beach Bums” — a signature group of project supporters. Learn more about the project and get involved at www.ci.westbend.wi.us/beachhouse.