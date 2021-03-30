WEST BEND — Regner Park Beach, 800 North Main Street, will kick off its 2021 swim season on June 4, the first time the beach has been open since 2019. When it reopens, the beach and nearby areas of the park will feature some new amenities.
The regular season hours run through Aug. 15. Hours are dependent on weather, and one to five swimming areas will be open depending on attendance. Trained and certified lifeguards are on duty during operating hours, which are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in June and July, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in August.
In 2020, Regner Beach was closed for the summer to ensure the safety of staff and beachgoers, and for financial reasons. The splash pad stayed open for the season.
Under the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department Blueprint to Reopen, which was adopted by the city last year, capacity at Regner Beach would have been limited to 25 percent. Despite fewer people, the entire facility would need to be staffed at full capacity, and the whole facility would need to be open to ensure social distancing.
The beach, which is funded by recreation programs, lost $5,600 in 2019 running at full capacity and would have lost additional money if it were to open last year with one-quarter of the people.
Despite being closed, the park was busy with projects in the beach and fishing pond area.
This year, the new Regner Beach Café will contain several shaded picnic tables for those enjoying cold beverages, treats, pizza, snacks and ice cream from the Beach House.
The new Regner Park shelter was also constructed last summer west of the Kiwanis Early Risers Fishing Pond. The octagon-shaped, open-air shelter was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions on aesthetic construction projects, but was completed later in the summer. Several other improvements are expected to be made in the area of the park near the beach and fishing pond, including dredging the pond and making improvements to the area around the pond.
Preseason passes for the beach are available now through May 28 at a 20-percent discount. Preseason prices are $16 for youth ages 3-15, $28 for adults ages 16 and older and $60 for families up to five people. Preseason passes and more information can be found at www.ci.westbend. wi.us/departments/parks_recreation___ forestry/parks_information/regner_ beach.php.
Daily wristbands can also be purchased at the Regner Park Beach House for $3 for youth ages 3-15 and $4 for adults 16 and older. Children ages 2 and under are free.
Four 16-foot-by-16-foot shade structures will also be available on a first come, first served basis.
The Rotary Splash Pad, also located at Regner Park, will be open from noon to 5 p.m. from June 4 through Sept. 6.