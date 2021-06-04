Regner Park closed after apparent pipe bombs found

WEST BEND — An evening that was supposed to be an unofficial start to summer with the first Music on Main and Regner Rocks concert events scheduled to take place was ended due to what appeared to be pipe bombs in Regner Park.
According to a press release from the West Bend Police Department, a call of two suspicious items in Regner Park came in at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Two citizens reported finding what appeared to be pipe bombs near the entertainment area in Regner Park. The items were found as organizers were setting up for Regner Rocks, a weekly music event in the park.
Police responded and secured the area, which was evacuated.
Regner Rocks, which was scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. was canceled due to the suspicious items.
The HomeTown Foundation, which organizes Regner Rocks, posted on Facebook at around 5 p.m. that police had ordered the park be closed following its evacuation.
The Milwaukee County Bomb Squad assisted at the scene.
Members of the bomb squad determined that the pipes did not contain explosives.
“The investigation is continuing to determine who placed the pipes in the park and why,” reads the release. “Deputies from Washington County and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Departments assisted West Bend Police in searching the park. Law enforcement officers did not find any other items of concern. There is no danger to the public.”
Regner Park will reopen this morning.
Also due to the suspicious items found in Regner Park, Music on Main, which takes place at Old Settlers Park, was canceled.
Officials with the Downtown West Bend Association confirmed Thursday afternoon that they received word from West Bend police about threats related to the crowds that would have been at both concert events.
Music on Main also posted to their Facebook page around 5 p.m. that the Thursday concert had been canceled due to safety concerns. That event was slated to start at 6:30 p.m.