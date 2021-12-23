THIENSVILLE - Between his job as facilities director at Nicolet High School and the Fox Point-Bayside School District and serving as Thiensville fire chief, Brian Reiels puts in the work of three people in any given week.
The time has come, he said, to do a little relaxing.
Reiels announced last week that he is retiring as fire chief effective June 21, 2022. Though the announcement came at the same meeting that the Thiensville Village Board voted to explore consolidating Thiensville’s Fire Department with Mequon’s, the two have nothing to do with one another.
Rather, the idea of retiring and spending more time at his Northwoods home has been on Reiels’ mind for a few years now, he said. The timing just happened to be right all around. The school districts have either passed or are considering a referendum and talk of fire service consolidation has been looming across all fire departments in the county since a study in March showed something needs to be done to address severe staffing shortages.
“It seems like the stars were aligned,” Reiels said about retiring. “It seemed like the time.”
Reiels has been with the department since 1989, after a former member Brian Bublitz asked him to give it a try. Reiels said he went to a meeting, met some of the members and joined soon after.
Reiels moved up the proverbial fire ladder over the years. He has served as a fire inspector, a lieutenant, training captain and deputy chief before being promoted to chief in 2008.
It isn’t always easy work, however, and some of the calls can be difficult to process.
“But it’s such a great opportunity to help your fellow community members at their worst time, whether it be a fire at their home or a medical issue,” Reiels said. “It’s very rewarding work.”
When Reiels joined the TFD, 99% of the members lived in Thiensville or Mequon, there were about 120 calls a year, the level of training required was nowhere near where it’s at now and things were generally “more laid back,” Reiels said.
It’s hard to be laid back these days, though, when the department is on track to hit 900 calls this year, staffing levels are an ongoing challenge and 56% of the members live outside Thiensville and Mequon.
Training has also increased dramatically in scope and time over the years, which is a blessing and a curse, Reiels said. They had greater flexibility when they trained less and it has been more challenging to find members who are willing to give up so much of their personal time.
But, of course, more training means there are more professional men and women showing up at the door ready to handle all hazards, Reiels said.
The Thiensville Fire Department was also the first in Ozaukee County to offer paramedic service, in 2004, which required immensely more training.
Already this year, Reiels said he has responded to 3,500 hours of calls, in addition to his full-time job.
“It’s been a commitment,” he said.
He is beyond grateful to the Thiensville Village Board and the residents.
“Thiensville is such a wonderful community,” Reiels said. “The community has been so supportive.”