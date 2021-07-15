Relay For Life to honor local breast cancer survivor

HARTFORD — In 2015 Chris Otto was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer and was told she only had three years to live. But six years later, she proved the diagnosis wrong and will be the honored survivor to speak at the Hartford- Slinger Relay For Life on Friday.
“I don’t like to say I’m dying of cancer, I say that I’m living with it,” Otto said. “I beat the statistics.”
Only a year and a half before Otto’s diagnosis, her husband, Fred, was dealing with a fast-growing and aggressive follicular lymphoma. Fortunately this disease was treatable. But while caring for her husband and the rest of her family, Otto was experiencing severe back pain. After several appointments about her back, Otto later learned that she had metastatic breast cancer, which is incurable.
“I was really mad, angry, and confused for that first year after my diagnosis,” Otto said. “But now I realized that was just a waste of time.”
Otto added that their family had just lost a grandmother to cancer during this time too, so her two sons learned quickly about cancer and became involved with cancer organizations and fundraisers at a young age.
“Our kids had to grow up faster than most because we don’t have the luxury of time,” Otto said.
Otto’s youngest son, Nicholas, and his soccer team recently raised money for the nonprofit organization METAvivor, which specializes in research for metastatic breast cancer. Otto said funding research like this is the only thing that truly helps the fight against this incurable disease.
Since 2015, Otto has been able to stunt her tumor growth with a Pfizer treatment that had been newly released at the time of her diagnosis. This medication has kept the cancer from spreading for the last six years and Otto is now an ambassador for this drug, which has allowed her to share her story with others.
Between working at the West Bend Clinic, sponsoring multiple different breast cancer nonprofits and organizations and participating in recovery groups, Otto has experienced a long journey with her cancer.
“When I first did Relay For Life, cancer didn’t affect my life and I was just walking for a good cause,” Otto said. “But now, it’s come full circle as I’m now being honored as a survivor on Friday.”
The Relay For Life event is sponsored by Kohl’s and will be held at Hartford Town Hall, 3360 County Road K. This event begins at 4 p.m. on Friday.