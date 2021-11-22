Rep. Allen from Waukesha calls on people to shine a light

WAUKESHA - Wisconsin Rep. Scott Allen, who represents a portion of Waukesha, is calling on people to shine a light after the mass casualty event during the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Sunday.
“I call on everyone in the greater Waukesha community to turn on a light at 4 PM today and let it shine through the night until daybreak. It could be a front porch light, a back patio light, a hall light, any light you choose, but together let’s make it clear that evil has no place in our community,” he wrote.
He said that Waukesha is place of “loving people who will not succumb to the darkness.”
Allen also said for people are inclined to do so, he encouraged them to walk “Main Street with your cell phone flashlight shining sometime this evening, Monday, November 22nd, after dusk.”