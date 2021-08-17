Rep. Brooks introduces vaccine freedom legislation

Representative Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, on Thursday introduced legislation relating to eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits in the case of an unwillingness to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Current law stipulates that if an individual is terminated by an employer or voluntarily terminates his or her employment, the individual is ineligible to receive unemployment insurance benefits until a certain amount of time elapses or the individual earns a certain amount of wages through subsequent employment.
“Individual liberty is the bedrock of a free republic and must be respected and protected,” Brooks said. “The decision of whether or not to get the COVID-19 vaccine is a decision to be made by individuals, not government bureaucrats or employers.”
LRB-4392 creates an exemption to these disqualifying requirements for an individual who is terminated by an employer or voluntarily terminates his or her employment due to an unwillingness, as a condition of employment, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or furnish proof of having been vaccinated.
“Individuals are better able to determine their personal healthcare needs than government bureaucrats, elected officials, or employers. Protecting those rights is of paramount importance,” Brooks said. “Compulsory COVID-19 vaccination policies not only infringe on individual liberties, but also abandon informed consent, lack proper risk-benefit analysis, and fail to account for prior infections—despite the well-established and growing body of research demonstrating that natural immunity confers at least as robust protection as vaccine- acquired immunity,” LRB-4392, provides that an employee’s unwillingness, as a condition of continued employment, to receive a vaccine against COVID-19 or furnish proof of having done so, does not constitute misconduct or substantial fault. As such, these individuals would be eligible for unemployment insurance benefits.
The bill comes after many of the major health care providers in southeastern Wisconsin, as well as other employers and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, have announced mandatory vaccinations for their employees and associates in recent weeks.
Britt Cudaback, communications director for Governor Evers, said Monday that he would veto the bill if it arrives on his desk.
Evers, in announcing COVID vaccination clinics at state agencies over the next two months last week, said, “Getting vaccinated now is the best tool we have to fight off this virus and put this pandemic behind us. The COVID19 vaccines are safe and effective, and I am asking folks to join the millions of Wisconsinites that have decided to protect their health and their state by getting their vaccine.”
Also contributing: Brian Huber, News Graphic staff