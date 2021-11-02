WAUKESHA — Local fire departments and emergency medical service (EMS) agencies across Wisconsin are facing significant shortages in staffing and funding that impact the public safety in the communities they serve, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF).
The forum is a nonpartisan research organization that provides analysis on critical policy issues for state and local governments.
It issued a nine-page report last week entitled “In Need of Resuscitation? Wisconsin’s fire and EMS agencies face looming challenges.”
The report summarizes eight years of studies on the operations of 30 fire and EMS providers in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Jefferson, Rock and La Crosse counties.
“Our most important finding — and one that state and local policymakers cannot afford to overlook — is that unless fire and emergency service financing and staffing challenges are appropriately addressed, they may soon have a real impact on public safety,” according to the report.
The findings do not surprise local fire chiefs who have been warning about the shortage of full-time and volunteer emergency responders and money needed to pay and equip them.
“We have been riding that rollercoaster for the last decade,” said Brad Bowen, chief of the Western Lakes Fire District, which serves Waukesha, Jefferson, and Dodge County communities.
Bowen added, “I recently read where someone said that fire and EMS in Wisconsin is no longer bleeding, it is hemorrhaging. I agree with that quote.”
“I agree with Brad,” added Matt Fennig, chief of Lake Country Fire & Rescue, which serves seven Waukesha County communities.
“For centuries, volunteers in fire and EMS have helped provide Wisconsin with a free ride. Elected officials and policy makers need to recognize that is about to end,” Fennig added.
Fire and EMS agencies are the only public services that rely on volunteers and hold community fundraisers to support basic operations, according to the WPF report.
There are 821 fire departments in Wisconsin and 779 rely on volunteers, according to the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional services.
The rosters of 644 of those departments — many in rural areas — are comprised almost entirely of volunteers.
There are about 125 departments — most in metropolitan areas — that have a combination of volunteers and full-time responders.
In some communities, fire and EMS are provided by separate agencies.
Volunteers are either paid an hourly wage while on duty or receive a stipend when they respond to an emergency.
Because of its reliance on volunteers, Wisconsin’s local government spending on fire and EMS services is below national averages, according to the WPF.
“Funding for fire and EMS is almost entirely locally based with little direct support from state or federal governments,” according to the report.
“Many fire and EMS agencies are finding it harder to operate each year due to increasing service calls from an aging population and staff recruitment and retention difficulties,” the report said.
The report cites several factors contributing to the decline in the number of volunteers and shortage of full-time emergency responders.
Bowen and Fennig said they agree with recommendations in the report.
Increases in federal and state funds for local departments are recommended, including 100 percent reimbursement for emergency medical care provided to Medicare and Medicaid patients.
The recommendations include providing state grants or loans to help prospective fire and EMS professionals pay for training and licensing costs as well as providing health care and retirement plan incentives to part-time responders.
The report also calls for creating a service corps where individuals can earn free or reduced college tuition costs while working in fire and EMS agencies.
The report suggests giving county governments and regional planning agencies a more formal role in setting standards for fire and EMS services and encouraging greater coordination or consolidation of fire and EMS services.
Fennig noted: “Most of those recommendations cost money. The question is where is the money going to come from.”