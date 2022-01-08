WAUKESHA — In addition to the structural deficiencies which led to its evacuation, the Horizon West Condominiums building might not have had protections required in building codes since 1966, an engineer’s report says.
In a 101-page document submitted to the city, DA Mattox, an engineer and cofounder of the code analysis firm E-Plan Exam, details Horizon West’s problems and shortcomings.
Citing original approval documents from 1966, and the building code in effect at that time, Mattox said Horizon West’s columns had structural degradation and “all fire protection is missing.” The exterior wall was also in his perspective not “constructed or maintained to a 4-hour (fire-resistive) construction standard required for the time of original construction.”
“My opinion formed at this point in time was that not only was the structure compromised from a structural standpoint, based on the preliminary report received at the time from Matt Butler (of Ambrose Engineering), but additionally the structure did not have all of the required fire protection that would normally be applied to high-rise construction for either code in effect in 1966 or today’s code,” Mattox concluded.
The report was submitted to Waukesha Fire Chief Steve Howard.
The structural issues are detailed as well. Last year, during a Nov. 30 site walk with Butler and others, Mattox said they observed nearly every Horizon West balcony that was still in place at that time was in “substantially worse condition” than any they observed Oct. 1, just a short time earlier.
At that time the balconies were being removed due to danger of potential collapse, which cost residents more than $12,000 per unit.
Measurements found that the steel flanges were more than 25% reduced from their original thickness and in some locations “every point of the beam was undergoing significant rusting and/or delamination and in worse condition.”
The report indicates Horizon West’s problems weren’t limited to structural deficiencies alone, but the building already didn’t meet the required protections and conditions for occupancy.
Background
Horizon West residents were evacuated from their homes with 15 minutes’ notice Dec. 2 due to imminent risk of collapse. They have since only returned to retrieve belongings. The six-story, 48-unit condominium building at 315 North West Avenue had structural deficiencies stemming from water pooling and causing rust, affecting columns and more.
Residents are still paying their old mortgages, financing new living situations and may have to foot the bill for the building’s demolition.
Raze order, timeline
A raze order was issued by the city for Horizon West this week. Once every unit owner has been served, the former residents have 30 days to appeal the decision to Waukesha County Circuit Court, and otherwise have 120 days to raze and remove the building.
Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said when he was an attorney he was involved in raze orders. “This is a step in the process for the building,” he said.
Multiple sources have indicated when it comes to repair or demolition of Horizon West, the latter would be more expensive. Both are expected to cost millions of dollars and asbestos abatement will be required in both cases; that alone will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Reilly emphasized he has “a tremendous amount of sympathy for the residents and the owners of these units. They are in a really bad position. That’s clear.”
Looking ahead, several developments are possible. Horizon West residents could appeal the decision in court and say they intend to repair the building, or the raze order could go forward. If that happens, the city could seek an order from the circuit court requiring the property owners raze the building, or the city could have the building razed and the costs become a lien against the property — if Horizon West residents can’t or won’t pay the costs, the city could foreclose and the property would become the city’s, which is the more expensive option for the city.
Reilly said those types of decisions will go to the Common Council. He also emphasized that’s his initial understanding of the situation.
The Horizon West Board of Directors is expected to meet next week.
They may at that point set a date for a full Condo Association meeting in which all unit owners may partake.