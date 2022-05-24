FILE - Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. One of the 10 Republicans who attempted to cast Electoral College ballots for Donald Trump even though he lost Wisconsin said Monday, May 23, 2022, he is running to become chairman of the state elections commission where he currently serves as a member. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)