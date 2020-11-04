HARTFORD — Wisconsin State Assembly Representative for District 39 Mark Born, a Republican, easily fought off challenger Izzy Nevarez, a Democrat, during Tuesday’s election.
As of 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, and with 70% of precincts reporting, Born won 75% (15,631) of the votes while Nevarez brought in 25% (5,181).
All votes are unofficial until canvassed.
“I’m going to get the largest number of votes I’ve ever gotten which is certainly something I’m very honored by, that the constituents have voted as strongly as they have to return me to the Legislature. I think a lot of it was based on my work over the past four sessions and certainly this was an odd campaign season,” Born said Tuesday evening.
He said in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the usual opportunities to connect with voters weren’t there. A lot of what his constituents know about him is based off his record in the state Assembly so far, he said.
“I think a lot of it was just on the reputation I built over the last eight years and being straight with the voters of this district and making sure the conservative values of this district are represented,” Born said. “I’d like to say thank you for them placing their trust in me. I think I’ve had that solid record and I look forward to continuing that.”
Born, who has represented the district for eight years, previously told the Daily News that reforms in Wisconsin had the state and District 39’s economy on the right track, and he wanted that work to continue. “While we will face new challenges safely rebuilding our economy during and after the pandemic, I see a lot of opportunity to continue our work moving this state and our communities forward. I want to build on the success of the past few years to keep Wisconsin a great place to live, work and raise a family,” Born said.
Nevarez said he chose to ran as there are concerns with who and what interests are represented – in particular, that some people are not represented.