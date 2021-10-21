Wisconsin’s new political maps don’t look much different from the current ones. And Gov. Tony Evers doesn’t like them.
Republicans released their iteration of the Wisconsin districting map Wednesday. The new map maintains Republican majorities in both the State Assembly and the State Senate. It would also give Republicans an advantage in most of the state’s congressional districts.
An outside review states the new map would give Republicans an advantage in 61 of Wisconsin’s 99 Assembly districts. Democrats would have an overwhelming majority in 20 others. The review says, ultimately, only 18 districts in the entire state would be competitive.
“Republicans will have to do better than this if they expect me to sign either of these bills - they need to go back to the drawing board,” said Evers, a Democrat. “It’s unconscionable and insulting to the people of this state, frankly, that Republicans think they can pass another set of gerrymandered maps modeled after the same gerrymandered ones we’ve had for a decade.”
“The level of contempt by Wisconsin Republicans for democracy and the people of our state never ceases to amaze me,” Democratic Assembly Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, added on Twitter on Wednesday.
Evers cited the People’s Maps Commission, created last year to solicit feedback and input from Wisconsinites while drawing draft sets of new maps.
“The People’s Maps Commission has nearly completed their map-drawing process and are still asking Wisconsinites to provide their input,” Evers said. “I am calling on Republicans today to hold a public hearing on the maps prepared by the Commission, and to delay the public hearing on their own maps until the Commission has competed their work so we can be presented the Commission’s final maps for our consideration.”
But Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Wisconsin residents have already “had an unprecedented level of input and influence over the map-drawing efforts.”
“We encouraged Wisconsinites to play an active role in the process, and their participation has fundamentally shaped the way the maps were drawn,” LeMahieu said in a statement late Wednesday.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said the new map includes suggestions from the People’s Maps Commission, as well as Democrats across the state.
“We are confident these maps are fair for all Wisconsinites,” Vos said in a statement.
The Republicans look to approve the map next month. If Evers does veto it, it will either end up before a federal court or the Wisconsin Supreme Court. There are legal challenges to the map before both courts.
Courts have long been expected to ultimately draw the maps, even though Evers and Republicans publicly said they could reach a deal. The last three times redistricting was done in Wisconsin under divided government, in 2002, 1992 and 1982, a federal court drew the maps.
Contributing: Conley Media Staff, Associated Press