MENOMONEE FALLS — It’s often said it takes a village to raise a child. Wednesday night, Menomonee Falls School District Athletic Director Brian Heimark said it also takes such a village to save one.
At halftime during Wednesday’s basketball game against Nathan Hale High School, Police Officer Scott Holz, Athletic Trainer Tyler Becker, Lead Night Custodian Jeff Butterfield, Game Manager Quintin Handy and community members Kezza Frey, Tina Orr and Linda Wentworth were all recognized for intervening when a Wisconsin Lutheran High School athlete collapsed on the basketball court during the Jan. 9 game against the Falls.
“Earlier this month, a lifeturning event took place in this very gym,” Heimark said. “Luckily these individuals were already on the scene for the event itself and just a couple of feet from it. Collectively, this group went into action and worked collaboratively to do what they could to save a life.”
That life was Jordan Glenn’s, a 16-year-old Wisconsin Lutheran junior. He thanked and embraced each of the recognized individuals Wednesday after the ceremony.
Afterwards, Glenn received hugs and well wishes from Menomonee Falls players, who he competed against just weeks ago.
“I was a little dizzy,” Glenn recalled of Jan. 9. “I remember waking up on the floor and everybody around me... If they didn’t help me I probably wouldn’t be here standing on my two feet right now. I’m just very blessed.”
Glenn’s mother, Carlissa Glenn, said doctors still haven’t definitively diagnosed what happened and some tests still have to take place. “It was kind of surreal,” she said. “I was in shock to see him laying there... He was healthy and I just didn’t know.”
Wisconsin Lutheran Athletic Director Jeff Sitz said he was appreciated Heimark and Menomonee Falls having people and plans in place for such an event.
“Our whole community is so thankful to the Falls,” he said.
Heimark said it’s important to have an automated external defibrillator (AED) on site, which was helpful Jan. 9. “It’s important to have them,” he said, adding Menomonee Falls has several throughout the building. “Knowing where they are (and) how to use them is as critically important as having them.”
Looking ahead, Jordan Glenn’s advice to others is simple: “Live every day to the fullest, because tomorrow’s not promised. And be grateful for what you have.”