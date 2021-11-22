WAUKESHA SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH PROGRAM
Meals will be available to all community members in need from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Butler, Horning and Les Paul middle schools and North, South and West high schools.
UWM AT WAUKESHA CAMPUS COUNSELING CENTER
The Campus Counseling Center is available for campus community members with concerns. Contact wak-counseling@uwm.edu or call 262-521-5480.
WISCONSIN DHS HELPLINE
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said people can call or text 800-985-5990 to be connected to a trained, caring counselor -- 24/7.
WAUKESHA SALVATION ARMY: Please join us in praying for the victims, family members, first responders, and the community affected by the tragedy at the Waukesha Christmas parade last night.
Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services is providing breakfast and lunch to first responders today. Our officials will be meeting later this afternoon to discuss future follow up plans and how the community can help. #DoingTheMostGood
RIVERGLEN CHRISTIAN CHURCH, WAUKESHA CAMPUS
We are a church in many locations, but tonight we want to offer a safe space to come and find support and pray as a community, in the wake of the Waukesha holiday parade tragedy.
We have childcare available and will be posting additional updates. This service will start at 6:30pm.
Our hearts break for our community. Please, if you need any support from us, feel free to reach out to us prayer@riverglen.cc if you can't make it to this event.
VIGIL FOR WAUKESHA
5 p.m. Monday, Cutler Park, 321 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha. Hosted by the Association of Waukesha Congregations with participation by The Brookfield-Elm Grove Interfaith Neteowrh and The Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee
SERVICE OF PRAYER AND REMEMBRANCE AT TRINITY
3-7 p.m., Monday, Trinity Lutheran Church WELS, 1052 Whiterock Ave., Waukesha. The school is closed today, but pastors will be on-site from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. for anyone needed to talk to someone.
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL MASS
We will hold a Mass today in the CMH InPro Gym at 12:30 p.m. open to the communities of CMH and WCSS and all in Waukesha.
PRAYER VIGIL AT GRACE
6 p.m., Monday, Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 700 Beechwood Ave., The church is offering its sanctuary today for anyone who wishes to come and pray. Members from Grace were participating in the parade at the time of the incident. Grace will also be holding a Service of Word and Prayer at 6 p.m. that will be live-streamed here.
PRAYER VIGIL AND CANDLE LIGHTING AT ASCENSION LUTHERAN
6 p.m., Monday, Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp St., we invite you along with friends, students, neighbors, and any other members of the Waukesha community to come for a prayer vigil and to light candles to grieve those who have died and hold in prayer all those who were injured, especially those whose lives continue to hang in the balance. The church will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. for anyone for private prayers or candle lighting.
PRAYER SERVICE AT FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
6:30 p.m., Monday, First Presbyterian Church of Waukesha 810 N. East Ave., please join us at First Presbyterian of Waukesha for a prayer service tonight in response to the evil that took place last night in our city.
PRAYER VIGIL AT ST. WILLIAMS CATHOLIC CHURCH
6 p.m., Monday, St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd.