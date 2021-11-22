We've compiled this list of resources, events and fundraisers related to the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
WAUKESHA SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH PROGRAM
Meals will be available to all community members in need from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Butler, Horning and Les Paul middle schools and North, South and West high schools.
WAUKESHA POLICE DEPARTMENT VIDEO COLLECTION
If you have video footage of the suspect vehicle in the parade route or fleeing from the scene, please provide your contact info here. Only original video, please. Nothing shared from another person's social media page.
FRIENDS AND FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER
The public is invited to find numerous resources from government and nonprofit agencies at a Friends and Family Resource Center 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Carroll University, 100 N. East Ave., Waukesha. The Friends and Family Resource Center will provide mental health services, lunch and other resources for victims and some members of the community. The Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office Victim Assistance Program will be onsite, along with staff from the Department of Justice Crime Victim Compensation Program, as well as the American Red Cross and other community organizations. The Friends and Family Resource Center will open in partnership with Carroll University, the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Waukesha Victim Assistance, Lutheran Church Charities Comfort Dogs, the city of Waukesha, Waukesha County, and other community organizations.
UNITED FOR WAUKESHA COMMUNITY FUND
Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County have joined together to create the “United for Waukesha Community Fund.” This fund will support the needs of the families impacted from the tragic incident at the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade. Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way will be coordinating a unified effort to provide resources for these impacted families. Anyone who wishes to show their support can do so by visiting the donation page at waukeshafoundation.org/parade.
FOOD PANTRY SERVING WAUKESHA COUNTY
The FOOD Pantry Serving Waukesha County is organizing efforts to assist families that have been impacted by the Sunday parade tragedy with groceries, including Thanksgiving food. To help call Michael at 262-362-0630 or Karen at 262-522-2370.
ALL 3 WAUKESHA CULVER’S TO DONATE A PORTION OF WEDNESDAY SALES
All 3 Culver’s locations in Waukesha will be donating 50 percent of sales on Wednesday, Nov. 24, to victims and their families. The Sunset Drive location, 840 W. Sunset Dr., and Main Street location, 1650 E. Main St., will be donating to the United for Waukesha Community Fund. The Grandview Boulevard location, 2600 N. Grandview Blvd., will be donating to the Waukesha Xtreme Dance.
WAUKESHA STRONG FUNDRAISER AT THE COOP
The Coop, 350 Delafield St., is holding a charity event on Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant will donate 100 percent of sales for the day to the United for Waukesha Community Fund.
BREWERS SHOW SUPPORT FOR VICTIMS
From Wednesday to Friday, the Brewers will donate 10 dollars from every ticket sold for their Magic of Lights light show, up to 10,000 dollars, to the United for Waukesha Community Fund.
VINTAGE GROUNDS COFFEE IN MUSKEGO COFFEE FOR A CAUSE
Vintage Grounds Coffee House, S74W16825 W Janesville Rd, Muskego, is accepting donations for the Salvation Army of Waukeshanow through Thanksgiving Day. Those who donate in store or at the drive-through will receive a free coffee courtesy of Vintage Grounds.
RAISED GRAIN TO DONATE BLACK FRIDAY PROCEEDS
Beer lovers can support the United for Waukesha Community Fund by purchasing Raised Grain’s Paradocs Red or Paradocs Red Barrel-Aged on Nov. 26. Ten percent of sales of these beers will be donated to the fund.
WAUKESHA COUNTY SHERIFF K9 PLUSH DOGS
The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is selling K9 plush dogs with 100 percent of net sales going to the United for Waukesha Community Fund. Each dog costs 20 dollars and can be purchased at Door #8 at the courthouse, 515 W Moreland Blvd. The department is accepting cash only at this time.
GOFUNDME DRIVES
GoFundMe has created a page of verified drives you can contribute to by visiting GoFundMe.com and looking for the “Waukesha Christmas Parade: How to Help” link.
BLOOD DONATIONS
Blood donation sites near Waukesha have been busy since Sunday. In response to the number of appointment requests, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, 2111 Springdale Rd., has announced expanded hours. You can find the Waukesha location’s hours and schedule an appointment at versiti.org. Red Cross is also accepting donations at various sites. An appointment can be made at redcross.org.
UWM AT WAUKESHA CAMPUS COUNSELING CENTER
The Campus Counseling Center at UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha is available for campus community members with concerns. Contact wak-counseling@uwm.edu or call 262-521-5480.
HELPLINE
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said people can call or text 800-985-5990 to be connected to a trained, caring counselor — 24/7.
MENTAL AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SUPPORT LINE
A mental and behavioral health support phone line has been established by Children’s Wisconsin–Milwaukee Hospital for families that need emotional support. The line can be reached at 414-266-6500.