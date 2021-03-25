WAUKESHA — Waukesha County has updated its large gathering recommendation to allow for no capacity limits when Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are followed, according to a press release.
The release states social distancing, separation of groups and mask-wearing rules should still be followed.
Previously, the county advised a 50% capacity or 250 individuals could gather indoors.
“Our large gathering recommendation is aligned with the tremendous progress we have made mitigating the COVID-19 virus in our community,” Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said.
The release states that all individuals should consider maximizing their physical distance when in public.
When physical distancing is not possible outdoors or when gatherings are being held indoors, individuals should comply with the state order and wear a mask, the release states.
The large gathering guidance is still a recommendation and not an order, to allow residents to safely conduct business and other activities moving forward.
All residents are encouraged to get the vaccine as soon as possible to encourage a speedy run to normal, end the damage to the economy, prevent more illnesses and deaths and eliminate the COVID-19 virus, the release states.