A fundraiser launched by the former Buchner Pool lifeguard has netted more than $5,100 to help people of color in the community, including children and families, get access to swimming lessons and pool passes at the new pool.
Giving back
Young, who now lives in Madison, launched the fundraiser on May 10, with the hope of raising $3,000. Thanks to the support of fellow former lifeguards and various other community members, however, Young has managed to nearly double that original fundraising goal.
“Overall, there have been more than 40 donors. About a third of those were lifeguards. It has been a great experience to see all these people contribute to the effort,” Young said. The details of how the aid will ultimately be distributed to eligible families and individuals are still being hammered out, but Young said he is talking with city and Waukesha School District officials to find a way to use the money to get pool passes and lessons into the hands of Waukesha residents of African American, Hispanic or Asian descent.
Asked about the effort on Friday, the school district issued the following statement: “The School District of Waukesha Student Services Department is working with the Waukesha Park and Recreation Department by facilitating access to registration forms for families that may qualify for free passes, lessons, or tokens for the Summer of 2021.”
Water safety
Young, who was a lifeguard at Buchner Pool in the 1970s and early '80s and has spent much of his life engaged in social justice issues, got the idea to launch the effort after learning that the pool would be ready for swimmers this summer.
After a hard year, which included the racial justice struggles that took place across the country, Young said he wanted to help those most impacted by the racial inequalities that permeate America.
The hope is that funds can help more people of color, especially kids, learn how to swim.
According to a 2017 study by USA Swimming, the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, 64 percent of African American children and 45 percent of Hispanic children have no or low swimming ability. Forty percent of white children were found to have no or low swimming ability, according to the study. There was no data for Asian children.
A grand reopening of Buchner Pool is scheduled for June 12.