Retiring superintendent grateful for 20 years on the job

JACKSON — After 20 years, Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School Superintendent David Bartlet has announced his retirement, effective June 30. As he looks back on his two decades of service, he said he is grateful, but the decision to leave was hard.
“I just felt that it was the perfect time in the school’s history for the next superintendent to come in,” said Bartlet. “I look around me today after 20 years and recognize that everything is working so well and all the teams are functioning at a high level.”
He added that other groups within the school are focused on the school’s mission and vision.
“They’re doing things so much better today than ever before and that to me seemed like a good time to step back,” said Bartlet.
Bartlet joined the school in 2001 and has been KML’s sole superintendent.
Before KML, Bartlet worked at California Lutheran High School for 13 years. KML called him when they were “ripe for change” and wanted to become more impactful in the community. He said it was not just a fantastic opportunity for him, but also would provide the opportunity to “work together to build something that would be a great meaning in the communities.”
“I’m a man of faith and a Christian, so that’s the most important thing about me, for me to lead schools that are centered on Christ. Sharing that and training the next generation in faith has always been invigorating for me,” said Bartlet.
Bartlet said he will miss teaching his senior-level Word of God class throughout the duration of his career at KML.
“That’s the highlight of my day when I get to walk into my own classroom,” he said. He added the students’ energy gives him a sense of purpose.
He also said he will miss being involved in the various teams within KML.
During his time at the school, Bartlet has seen a significant growth in academics, which has increased its offerings of dual credit and AP courses. The school has undergone three major building expansions as enrollment continues to grow. KML currently educates students from seven counties.
Bartlet is also responsible for the business behind the school, which has developed a stronger accounting system. KML became an accredited school early in his time there.
While he was the sole person delivering the school’s message for the first five years, a Mission Advancement Team later formed to represent KML’s mission and vision to the public. The school originally had an endowment fund, but now has a fully functioning foundation with its own board of directors. He also continues to work with the high school board of directors, comprised of volunteers and the school’s administration.
“I can’t tell you how thankful I am that I was able to be part of the history of KML — a small part of it,” he said. “KML is a fantastic place. It’s full of teachers that really care for students.”
“If I could summarize one thing, it is I am grateful,” he said.
Bartlet is unsure what the future holds for him after retirement, but he is excited to spend more time with his family. Bartlet has two grandchildren, and another on the way. His son, a pastor in Lake Geneva, and daughter, a surgeon in Birmingham, Alabama, both attended KML.
The school will soon begin the process of hiring a new superintendent, which will start with the board of directors evaluating the current job description and collecting nominations.