WEST BEND — On Monday, the West Bend Common Council approved a request for proposals (RFP) to provide consulting services for the West Bend Fire Department’s Operations, Staffing & Facilities Analysis.
The council unanimously approved the RFP.
In December, Fire Chief Gerald Kudek gave a presentation about the department’s current status to the council.
The fire department has not had a staffing increase since 2006, but has experienced increased call volumes. Off-duty personnel are sometimes needed to ensure all three of the city’s fire stations are staffed at all times, which could lead to burnout.
According to meeting documents, the consulting firm will review response times and benchmark them against comparable communities and industry standards; review current staffing compared to similar cities/departments in Wisconsin; evaluate services performed, review station locations and equipment; review coordination and use of regional resources; review organizational structure and workplace culture; and analyze short-term, mid-term and long-range cost implications of any recommendations.
Proposals are due by March 5 and the city will make a decision on March 15. The analysis will be completed June 15 through July 15.
At the same time, the West Bend Firefighters will also be conducting a GIS (geographical informational system) study.
“Simultaneously I’ve reached out — from our union side — I’ve reached out to the IAFF (International Association of Fire Fighters) and we have started a GIS study, which is basically the same thing that we’re going to be doing with this RFP, but it’s going to take out the city portion,” said West Bend Firefighters Union 2025 President Steven Inhof. “It’s going to be a geographic study where it looks at the city, it looks at all our apparatus, it looks at our responses from the previous five years.”
The union has already started the process and are working with Kudek to have additional “vantage points.”
Cost estimates range between $10,000 to $20,000 and Kudek explained the estimate was selected due to the “extensive scope of work.”
“I know of studies that have been done in similar areas, again the scope of work was different, but it was probably around that range,” said Kudek.
Following the approval of the RFP, the council approved an agreement for operating the Mid-Moraine Municipal Court to add the Town of Polk’s request to join the court.
West Bend, Cedarburg, Germantown, Grafton, Hartford, Town of Hartford, Fredonia, Jackson, Kewaskum, Mequon, Newburg, Port Washington, Saukville, Slinger, Thiensville and Trenton are also part of the court and will vote on the request as well.
The council also approved a resolution to vacate a portion of Schmidt Road from north of the right-of-way line of East Washington Street to the south right-of-way of Rolfs Avenue extension. The entire east-west portion of a currently unnamed street east of Schmidt Road and a portion of Rolfs Avenue right-of-way from the Rolfs Avenue extension right-of-way to the unnamed street will be turned over to Washington County.
The county and city entered into an Intergovernmental Cooperative Agreement in 2015 to address construction of Rolfs Avenue’s extension, corresponding land transactions and other issues.
Washington County will dedicate a new Rolfs Avenue extension right-of-way area to the city.