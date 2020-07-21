Richfield officials eye rejecting all bids for tennis, pickleball courts

RICHFIELD — It will probably be back to square one for village officials in their attempt to construct new tennis and pickleball courts in the village’s Fireman’s Park. The Richfield Park Commission has been advised by village staff to reject all three bids received for constructing the courts on the site of the village’s current, but unusable tennis courts. The commission is to meet this week to discuss the project and is expected to follow staff’s recommendation and make the same recommendation to the full Village Board when it meets later this month. Village Administrator Jim Healy said the current tennis courts were built in either 1975 or 1976 and are in very poor condition with huge cracks, uneven surfaces and large weeds growing in the cracks. “The lowest of the three bids for the work was $119,000 with alternate bids totaling another $26,000. When we originally priced this out with several of these same vendors earlier this year we had received prices that were at, or just below, $100,000,” Healy said. “The project was to be one tennis court and two pickleball courts. We lost two tennis courts about two years ago which were removed by the village for the construction site of the village’s newest central fire station near village hall. We won’t have this done this year.” Healy said some of the alternate bids that were discussed at the Park Commission were wants, but not needs. “There were just some things that we were obviously trying to see what price we could receive, but we were doing the demolition of the existing tennis courts ourselves and we were taking that away. We were going to try to do a lot of the ground restoration after their work was done by ourselves depending on what the cost could have come in at,” Healy said. “Unfortunately, it seems right now that contractors are very busy and that could be why the bids came in so much higher than was expected. When you are bidding roads, timing is also a big factor there.” Healy said it was the desire of village officials to have the courts completed in time for Richfield Days which is normally held later the year, but now that this year’s Richfield Days has been canceled it gives the village a little bit more time. “We can look at our bid package, we can talk to some of the stakeholders. Potentially we could fundraise or pare back portions of it that might not necessarily been needed,” Healy said. “There’s also grants that are available. I just read an article that there’s a tennis association that has grants for new tennis courts. I think we will be seeking alternative funding methods as well, it’s not a bad thing if we can reduce the cost to the taxpayer.” Healy said one way to reduce the cost is by using the impact fees that are paid to the village when new homes or buildings are built in the village. “We’ve gotten 25 or 27 new homes and the impact fees collected by building those new homes can go to help offset some of the costs for projects like this,” Healy said. “Next year we’ll have a full year’s worth of impact fees that we could use. We’ve got much more time to consider all of this.”