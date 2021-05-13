Rockwell Park, skate park plans to receive council feedback next week

OCONOMOWOC — Next week is set to be a big week for the city’s two new parks as John and Lavinia Rockwell Park’s design renderings will be shown to the Committee of the Whole and the skate park will receive a vote on its phase 2 construction contract during the Common Council meeting.
Both meetings will take place on Tuesday at City Hall, 174 E. Wisconsin Ave. The Committee of the Whole meeting will take place at 6 p.m. before the council meeting which begins at 7:30 p.m.
Mayor Bob Magnus said the city met about a week ago with the design team and the parks and recreation board to meet and get input on the design. As a result of the discussion, the design is being tweaked and will be brought to council next week.
Renderings are expected to be ready late this week or early next week in time for the Tuesday meeting.
In addition, the skate park at Roosevelt Park is slated to see action during the Common Council meeting next week as its phase 2 construction contract will be voted on.
Oconomowoc Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Craig Hoeppner said the city hired Evergreen Skate Parks to do the design and construction of the skate park.
The resolution on Tuesday, will release funds — which were fundraised by the community — to allow that construction work to be done.
Hoeppner said at Tuesday’s meeting a timeline will be laid out as well as updated renderings presented.
Furthermore, fundraising is ongoing for the skate park to add a shaded area, seating and an updated pathway leading into the park.
Magnus said it’s exciting to see both parks becoming a reality for the city.
“They’re going to be a great addition to the community,” Magnus said. “These parks are a good example of public-private partnerships that work well and give back to the community we love.”
Magnus said it was incredible to see the amount of people give their time, energy and money to both parks.
“It was amazing to see the way Oconomowoc has responded during a challenging year to bring more amenities to the community,” he said.
Other business
The beginning of the meeting will feature the introduction of two newly formed groups in the city — the Build Rockwell Park fundraising group and the Friends of Oconomowoc Parks and Trails.
The Friends of Oconomowoc Parks and Trails will be a 501c3 nonprofit organization. Its application is currently processing. Chris Both, one of the main drivers in the Rockwell Park community fundraiser, said Build Rockwell Park group is the fundraising team to help generate funds for the park at 517 N. Lake Road.
As such, it will work with the Friends of Oconomowoc Parks and Trails to have that group handle the money associated with the park.
Both said people who wish to donate to things in the community such as Rockwell Park or the skate park will be able to earmark funds donated so their money is spent on causes they support.
For more information on the two groups visit their respective websites, oconparksandtrails.org and buildaparkat517.com. The council will also act on developer’s agreements for the Prairie Creek Ridge Subdivision addition five as well as the Morgan Station subdivision.
In addition, there will be a staff report from Hoeppner on the Whitman Park survey on whether or not new park equipment should be installed. The old equipment had to be removed at the community park to build a stormwater pond to accommodate water runoff associated with the road reconstruction on Thackeray Trail.