Roehl to step down next week

OCONOMOWOC - Oconomowoc Area School Board member Scott Roehl announced via his candidacy Facebook page that he would be resigning from his seat on the board due to his family moving out of Oconomowoc and not feeling safe at home over the last 18 months.
Roehl, who was first appointed to his seat in 2018 and won his election in 2019, said that he will no longer be a member on the board come Nov. 16.
Roehl said in his post that he already decided that he was not going to run for re-election this spring and would have preferred to finish out his term but is unable due to the move.
"As to my rationale, my family and I decided back in May 2021 that it was clear that we are not a fit for this community," Roehl said in the post. "On numerous occasions throughout the last 18 months, we have not felt safe in our own home, and we've had people who we thought were friends turn their back on us due to the decisions I made while serving on the Board."
Roehl's departure marks the fourth sitting member of the Oconomowoc Area School Board to vacate their seat prematurely in the last three months. In August, Rick Grothaus, Dan Raasch and Kim Herro also vacated their seats due to perceived toxicity on the board.
In his post, Roehl said he talked with Board President Jim Wood and said there would be an agenda item on this month's agenda regarding Roehl's vacancy and filling it.