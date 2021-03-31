WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Rotary Club won’t skip a year in hosting their annual pancake breakfast, with plans to host their 67th annual event May 1 as a drive-thru.
The nonprofit organization is also celebrating their 100-year anniversary since the club’s inception on March 1, 1921. The model of the organization is service above self, and Waukesha Rotary Club President Ken Genin said the organization has a motto of having “fun doing a lot of good.”
The nonprofit club hosts the pancake breakfast, and other events, to fundraise for projects and local nonprofit organizations. “Usually (for the event) it has been a walk-in pancake breakfast, we have music regularly, we’ve had a drawing, we have (people dress as mascots) like the Bucks mascot and various other mascots from around town (and) we’ve always had a lot of politicians there,” Genin said.
With the pandemic, Genin said, while they usually host the pancake breakfast in February, they were forced to move it back to May 1 and host it as a drive-thru event.
“We need the funding (and) this is my personal thing, I want to continue this tradition (and not skip a year),” he said.
Genin said the money raised is contributed to community projects and nonprofits. Currently, the club has $45,000 committed to upgrading the Retzer Nature Center’s Adventure Trail and has raised $30,000 for the project so far.
While the trail has been regularly maintained, the funding allows for the first major upgrade to the Adventure Trail since 1994.
Genin said the group also just completed a project with Hebron Housing Services, providing a $5,000 donation to the group for cleaning and food supplies for community members experiencing homelessness.
The pancake breakfast will be hosted at Waukesha South High School, 401 E. Roberta Ave., in the parking lot from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Prices for tickets are not set at this time. Further information will be made available.
For more information visit the club’s website at https://portal.clubrunner.ca/5717, or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WaukeshaRotary.
BluesFest
Genin said right now, plans for the Waukesha Rotary BluesFest are in the works and things are looking good. The 14th annual event is scheduled for Aug. 13 and 14 at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield, on Highway 83 near Interstate 94.
“We just heard a report the other day that they’re going to open up all outside events in July without precautions other than wearing masks,” he said. Genin said the event allows for social distancing as it is held in a large area.
“We bring in first-class blues people from all around the country as well as local groups,” he said. “It’s a two-day music fest.”
According to the BluesFest website, headliners include Robben Ford on Friday and Albert Castiglia and the Chicago Rhythm & Blues Kings on Saturday.
The full lineup will be announced along with ticket details as the festival dates get closer.