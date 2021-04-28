WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Rotary Club won’t skip a year in hosting their annual pancake breakfast, with plans to host the 67th annual event this Saturday as a drive-thru event.
The nonprofit organization is also celebrating their 100year anniversary since the club’s inception on March 1, 1921. The nonprofit club usually hosts the event in February, but it was postponed due to COVID-19.
The pancake breakfast is held to raise funds for projects and local nonprofit organizations, one current project being upgrades to the Retzer Nature Center’s Adventure Trail.
The pancake breakfast will take place at Waukesha South High School, 401 E. Roberta Ave., in the parking lot from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets are $8 for one ticket or $15 for two.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3aKXBo1.