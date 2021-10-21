‘Rummage-O-Rama’ makes move to Waukesha

WAUKESHA — The Wisconsin “Rummage-O-Rama” is moving to the Waukesha County Expo Center this season.
Traditionally, the long-running flea market has been held at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis. However, Mike Ranic, the organizer of the event who has been in the flea market business since the 1980s, said that he decided to move to Waukesha after the fairgrounds outside Milwaukee turned into a COVID-19 field hospital last year.
“I figure I’d try it out there,” Ranic said.
The event will be held once a month on varying weekends from October 2021 through May 2022, starting on October 30 and 31. At the market, residents can find everything from snacks to homemade furniture from over 100 vendors.
“You can find stuff from $1 to $200-$300,” Ranic said.
This month’s flea market will also be one of the first times that the event has been held since the start of the pandemic last year. Ranic said that although he held one market earlier this year, he wasn’t able to hold any additional events until now because both the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds and the Waukesha County Expo Center transformed into pandemic-related field hospitals.
“We’re starting all over again,” he said.
But now that the pandemic is slowly becoming a thing of the past, Ranic said that his vendors are excited to start selling again in Waukesha, where free parking ensures that they can keep their costs to a minimum. He also said that, because of the free parking and good staff at the Expo Center, he plans to continue holding the market in Waukesha going forward.
Entry to the monthly event costs $4, and the center is located at 1000 Northview Road.
If you go...
What: Rummage-O-Rama, a flea market with over 100 vendors
Where: Waukesha County Expo Center, 1000 Northview Road
When: One weekend a month from October through May, starting on Oct. 30 and 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $4 For more information:
https://www.facebook.com/wirummageorama