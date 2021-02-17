PALM BEACH, Fla.- Rush Limbaugh, the talk radio known for his conservative views died Wednesday. He was 70.
Limbaugh had been diagnosed with lung cancer. His death was announced on his website.
President Donald Trump, during a State of the Union speech, awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.
Unflinchingly conservative, wildly partisan, bombastically self-promoting and larger than life, Limbaugh galvanized listeners for more than 30 years.
He called himself an entertainer, but his rants during his three-hour weekday radio show broadcast on nearly 600 U.S. stations shaped the national political conversation, swaying ordinary Republicans and the direction of their party.
Blessed with a made-for-broadcasting voice, he delivered his opinions with such certainty that his followers, or ‘‘Ditto-heads,’’ as he dubbed them, took his words as sacred truth.
‘‘In my heart and soul, I know I have become the intellectual engine of the conservative movement,’’ Limbaugh, with typical immodesty, told author Zev Chafets in the 2010 book ‘‘Rush Limbaugh: An Army of One.’’
Forbes magazine estimated his 2018 income at $84 million, ranking him behind only Howard Stern among radio personalities.
Limbaugh took as a badge of honor the title ‘‘most dangerous man in America.’’ He said he was the ‘‘truth detector,’’ the ‘‘doctor of democracy,’’ a ‘‘lover of mankind,’’ a ‘‘harmless, lovable little fuzz ball’’ and an ‘‘all-around good guy.’’ He claimed he had ‘‘talent on loan from God.’’
Long before Trump’s rise in politics, Limbaugh was pinning insulting names on his enemies and raging against the mainstream media, accusing it of feeding the public lies. He called Democrats and others on the left communists, wackos, feminazis, liberal extremists, faggots and radicals.
He was frequently accused of bigotry and blatant racism for such antics as playing the song ‘‘Barack the Magic Negro’’ on his show. The lyrics, set to the tune of ‘‘Puff, the Magic Dragon,’’ describe Obama as someone who ‘‘makes guilty whites feel good’’ and is ‘‘black, but not authentically.’’
Limbaugh often enunciated the Republican platform better and more entertainingly than any party leader, becoming a GOP kingmaker whose endorsement and friendship were sought. Polls consistently found he was regarded as the voice of the party.
His idol, Ronald Reagan, wrote a letter of praise that Limbaugh proudly read on the air in 1992: ‘‘You’ve become the number one voice for conservatism.’’ In 1994, Limbaugh was so widely credited with the first Republican takeover of Congress in 40 years that the GOP made him an honorary member of the new class.
During the 2016 presidential primaries, Limbaugh said he realized early on that Trump would be the nominee, and he likened the candidate’s deep connection with his supporters to his own. In a 2018 interview, he conceded Trump is rude but said that is because he is ‘‘fearless and willing to fight against the things that no Republican has been willing to fight against.’’
Trump, for his part, heaped praise on Limbaugh, and they golfed together. (The president’s Mar-a-Lago estate is eight miles down the same Palm Beach boulevard as Limbaugh’s $40 million beachfront expanse.) In honoring Limbaugh at the State of the Union, Trump called his friend ‘‘a special man beloved by millions.’’
Limbaugh influenced the likes of Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck, Bill O’Reilly and countless other conservative commentators who pushed the boundaries of what passes as acceptable public discourse.
His brand of blunt, no-gray-area debate spread to cable TV, town hall meetings, political rallies and Congress itself, emerging during the battles over health care and the ascent of the tea party movement.
‘‘What he did was to bring a paranoia and really mean, nasty rhetoric and hyperpartisanship into the mainstream,’’ said Martin Kaplan, a University of Southern California professor who is an expert on the intersection of politics and entertainment and a frequent critic of Limbaugh. ‘‘The kind of antagonism and vituperativeness that characterized him instantly became acceptable everywhere.’’
His foes accused him of trafficking in half-truths, bias and outright lies - the very tactics he decried in others. Al Franken, the comedian and one-time senator, came out with a book in 1996 called ‘‘Rush Limbaugh Is a Big Fat Idiot and Other Observations.’’