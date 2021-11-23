Safety changes sweep region after Waukesha tragedy

WAUKESHA — Area municipalities are updating their safety precautions for their holiday events and parades in the wake of the mass casualty event that took place at the Waukesha Christmas parade Sunday night.
Menomonee Falls
Menomonee Falls has decided to cancel its parade scheduled for this weekend because of the tragedy in Waukesha, an alert said on the village website.
On his Facebook page, Menomonee Falls Village President Dave Glasgow said although he has every confidence in the police department to take the appropriate actions to ensure a safe parade, the desire to stand with the people of Waukesha is weighing heavily on the hearts of those in the village.
“In Waukesha County the community parades share some of the same participants,” Glasgow said in his post. “One group in particular lost several of their dear members who were planning to be in our parade this weekend. We also realize that some of our residents may be apprehensive about attending with this hitting so close to home. And there were Falls residents in Waukesha yesterday who witnessed firsthand this horrific, senseless event.”
Glasgow said he had seen some talk of saying the decision was made out of fear and he wanted to let residents know that was not the case.
“No fear was involved in this decision,” he said. “It’s a demonstration of compassion, empathy and respect for the Waukesha community, victims and families.”
Glasgow said the decision was not an easy one to make.
“But we believe under the circumstances it is the right one to make,” Glasgow said in his post. “I’m reminded time and time again that Christmas, among other things, is an opportunity for healing, to give up one’s self and self-interests, to think of others, and to put their needs before ours.”
West Bend
In West Bend, the police department sent out a press release announcing that there will be additional precautions for the city’s Christmas parade.
“In light of that event, organizers from the West Bend Christmas Parade and staff from the West Bend Police Department met today (Monday) to review and discuss security and logistics for the West Bend Christmas Parade scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m,” reads the release. “In order to ensure all participants and spectators are safe, we will be putting additional security measures in place for Sunday’s parade in West Bend.”
Participants and spectators attending the parade may not be able to park in spots they did in the past as additional road closures will be in place. Highway 33 at 7th Avenue will be closed to through traffic during the parade. There are detour routes marked on Highway 33 eastbound at North 18th Avenue and on Highway 33 westbound on Indiana Avenue. Drivers not attending the parade should follow the detour signs as police will have the road closed at 7th Avenue until the end of the parade. No vehicles will be allowed to cross 7th Avenue.
Parade organizers and West Bend police are asking spectators to allow more time to get to the parade, and to be cooperative with police and volunteers that are staffing the intersections and parade route.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, their families, and the entire Waukesha community from yesterday’s tragic event during their Christmas Parade,” officials said in the press release.
Oconomowoc
With the Oconomowoc German Christmas Market kicking off Wednesday and its holiday parade happening on Dec. 4, city officials including Western Lakes Fire Chief Brad Bowen, Oconomowoc Police Chief Jim Pfister and Mayor Bob Magnus met today to discuss the safety plan.
Newly-named City Administrator Mark Frye said in an email to Conley Media Monday that a press release will be sent out by noon today to outline the plan the city has in place.
“As a group we will expand this process to include all the wonderful events that are held in the City throughout the year but prioritized these two due to when they are scheduled to occur,” Frye said in the email.
State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, said she was in contact with Bowen, who told her additional safety plans and security measures are in place.
“The safety of our celebrants is of the utmost importance,” Dittrich said in her release.
Grafton
In Grafton, the Grafton Chamber of Commerce is working to determine how/if to move forward with the 41st annual Grafton Christmas parade scheduled for Saturday.
“The safety of all our parade participants, volunteers and spectators is our utmost importance and are all at the top of our priority list,” according to a statement from the chamber on Facebook. “We want to ensure a safe community gathering.”
Pam King, executive director of the Grafton Chamber of Commerce, said she met with the Grafton Police Department and village officials Monday morning and they have developed a plan “that is focused on the safety and security of our participants and spectators.”
“We have always had a very strong police presence at our parade, but we will definitely be adding many new precautionary measures,” King said.
Police Chief Jeff Caponera issued a letter to the community Monday afternoon.
“Obviously we want to be respectful of the victims, their families and the Waukesha community,” he said. “At the same time, we believe that we cannot allow this tragedy to drive us into fear and keep us from celebrating the holiday season - there has been enough fear-mongering as of late and we don’t need anything to divide us.”
Caponera there will be a final decision at 3 p.m. today on whether to continue the parade.
“We appreciate your patience as we navigate this unfortunate situation,” he said. “Rest assured, should the parade continue as planned, we are confident that our added measures will result in a safe and enjoyable event for all.”