WAUKESHA — Individuals making key decisions in Waukesha often don’t have easy tasks, and many may wonder, how much is this level of responsibility worth?
The Freeman took a deeper look into 2020 salaries of Waukesha department heads, city administrators and mayors.
Salaries from area municipalities are also provided for comparison.
In 2020, the IT Director had the largest six-year salary increase of the Waukesha positions, from 2015 to 2020, totaling $22,127. IT Director Chris Pofahl was hired by the city in 2017 and has a 2020 salary of $130,125.
In Wauwatosa, the IT director salary is about $133,000. In Brookfield, the salary is about $127,000.
City Administrator Kevin Lahner has the largest Waukesha salary at $172,154, and as an added benefit he also receives a $400 per month car allowance. Lahner began working for the city in January of 2015.
Compared to Wauwatosa, the Waukesha city administrator salary seems to be the same. In Wauwatosa the salary is $173,010.
Wauwatosa has a population of about 48,000 and Waukesha’s population is about 72,000.
The Waukesha finance director’s salary was unavailable at the time of the information request because the position had not yet been filled.
Following the city administrator, the second highest 2020 salary in the Waukesha was for Public Works Director Fred Abadi, who has worked for the city since 2008, with a salary of $158,474. Abadi also has an added perk — the use of a city vehicle.
The third largest Waukesha salary is for Fire Chief Steven Howard, who was promoted to chief in 2016, with a salary of $145,379. Fourth is for Police Chief Daniel Thompson, who became chief in May, with a salary of $142,000. Fifth is the IT director.
When it comes to six-year salary increases in Waukesha, from 2015 to 2020, following the IT director position is the Human Resources director, with an increase of $18,265. Third is the community development director with an increase of $17,625. Tied for fourth are the city administrator, the public works director and the library director, who all received nearly a $14,500 increase. Some of these positions from 2015 to 2020 were new hires.
Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly, who was elected in 2014, has a 2020 salary of $85,000. In 2015, that salary was $83,500 — an increase of $1,500 during those six years is the lowest increase of all the positions by a large margin from 2015 to 2020 in the city.
In comparison, the mayor in New Berlin, which has a population of about 39,000, has a 2020 salary of $88,900. The mayor of Brookfield, which has a population of about 38,000, has a salary of $110,835.
An outlier position during that time was the Waukesha fire chief. It was originally an assistant chief position and later was changed to an official fire chief position. The increase in that position from 2015 to 2020 was $34,569.
Waukesha Clerk/Treasurer Gina Kozlik has a salary of $99,996 in 2020. In 2015, the salary for the position was $89,347 — a $10,649 increase. Kozlik was appointed to the position in 2013 after time as the deputy clerk/treasurer. The clerk/treasurer of Wauwatosa has a salary of $78,588.
The head city attorney has a lower salary in Waukesha compared to Wauwatosa and Brookfield. In Waukesha, the salary is $122,450; in Wauwatosa and Brookfield that number is about $137,000.
The Waukesha director of public works has a larger salary compared to New Berlin, Wauwatosa and Brookfield — $8,000 above Brookfield, the second lowest.