Salb announces run for mayor of Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Waukesha resident Lisa Salb is announcing she is collecting signatures and plans to run against Mayor Shawn Reilly in the April election.
Reilly announced he is running for re-election to The Freeman on Oct. 30.
Salb, chair of the Landmarks Commission, currently lives with her husband, Bob Salb, and is restoring the historic Blair House at 434 Madison Street to be a bed and breakfast. The house was once owned by Waukesha Mayor Henry Blair.
Salb said she decided to run late, but she has about half of the signatures she needs collected as of Wednesday. All of the signatures are due Tuesday.
Salb said she decided to run for the seat after having a discussion with a friend who made her aware that there were no other candidates running for the seat.
Salb said the platform she would run on is “let the people be heard.” She plans to focus her campaign on trust, she said.
Background
Salb has lived in Waukesha since 1989. She grew up in Wind Lake and graduated in 1982 as valedictorian at Muskego High School. After having four children, Salb later went to WCTC and took classes in architectural drafting, construction and technology.
After her first year of school, she was offered a full-time job designing architectural plans throughout the area.
“When the recession hit (Bob) and I were both out of work and we ended up having to file bankruptcy and we both lost the house that we had worked so hard over the last 18 years to fix up,” she said. “That was crushing. When you’ve been down in those areas it helps you to be able to relate to other people who are going through similar situations.”
At the time, Salb worked three part-time jobs. She later went back to school and finished her associate’s degree.
Salb said she’s been involved in local government by attending city meetings, including Common Council meetings. She was also appointed to the Landmarks Commission by Reilly.
Salb has also worked with Bob to create the Tower Hill Neighborhood Association, a nonprofit organization.
One issue Salb would focus on is assisting the homeless in Waukesha — as she’s heard from people in the community that it’s getting to the point where some homeless individuals are becoming threatening to others in the downtown area.
“There’s got to be more we can do to help get them in a happy place,” she said.
Salb also said she would prioritize listening to the public as well as prioritize not pushing agendas quickly through the Common Council, with a focus on giving the public the opportunity to speak on agenda items.