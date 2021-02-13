WEST BEND — An investigation is underway regarding an incident at Samaritan Health Center where the COVID-19 vaccine was given to the campus administrator’s husband. Administrator Mari Beth Borek sent a memo to Samaritan Health Center staff on Feb. 4 in which she addressed complaints expressed to the human resource department about her husband receiving a vaccine. In the memo, Borek wrote that the state, federal and local health departments have stated they do not want to waste any vaccines. More vaccines were brought to Samaritan than were being given out due to staff and residents becoming ineligible because they have COVID-19 symptoms or for other reasons.
Borek added her husband falls into the eligible age and co-morbidity category for vaccine distribution. She said she is also at risk and felt she could not be out of Samaritan for 14 days.
Health officials are saying that when extra doses are available, it is important to use them.
“As egregious as it sounds, I don’t think it’s probably as bad as it sounds,” said Kirsten Johnson, director of the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department. “Every day, we are left over with a handful of doses.”
After a vaccine is drawn, there is a 30-minute window to give someone the vaccine before it must be discarded. Because the vaccines are time-sensitive, there is limited time to find a person to inject. The WOPHD has a list of about 1,600 individuals who can arrive in a short amount of time to receive the vaccine. Johnson said that in a time crunch, an individual who could arrive in 10 minutes can be a text or phone call away.
“Early on it was harder to get that list because we hadn’t published the vaccine was available yet,” said Johnson. If there were extra doses, it was harder to find people to give them to.
Earlier in the vaccine distribution process at another facility, there were two leftover doses at 4:30 p.m. on a Friday. Those distributing the vaccine walked down the hallway and eventually found staff members to give it to.
“There was an expectation everyone would take it if they were eligible. Then people were declining and we already had doses set aside,” Johnson said.
She added that the same situation is happening everywhere vaccines are distributed. While they try to be careful about drawing doses, some people do not show up and there may be a vial open with extra doses.
“At the end of the day, we want shots in arms,” said Johnson.
County Executive Josh Schoemann stated he was informed the memo was sent to staff.
“Upon receipt of a copy of this memo and a complaint, earlier this week I directed staff to conduct an investigation,” he said. “That investigation is underway, and I hope it is completed in the next week or two.”
“Thank you for reaching out to me regarding this unfortunate matter. I received a written complaint just this week regarding this matter. After confirming the report, as laid out below, I have asked my staff to do the necessary investigation into the specifics of the case. As a personnel matter, I will respect the investigatory process,” Schoemann said in a statement.
“That said, I was deeply disappointed to hear this report. If such a thing did happen, it is not acceptable and is not consistent with the county’s values or my expectations. The county will deal with this matter accordingly,” he said.