MADISON — One state Republican lawmaker says Gov. Tony Evers’ violence prevention efforts ignore the police.
Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, on Monday said the governor has failed to support law enforcement.
“We have seen what Bash the Blue solutions have done to help combat the spread of crime – absolutely nothing. In fact, it has only made things worse. Homicides are up. Aggravated assaults are up. Motor vehicle thefts are up. Arson is up,” Sanfelippo said.
Milwaukee is on pace for another record-setting year for homicides and non-fatal shootings. Crime in other Wisconsin cities is up as well.
Last week, Evers, a Democrat announced $45 million for violence prevention efforts. All of the money will go to either violence prevention groups or victims services.
Sanfelippo says none of that money will go to the police.
“If Governor Evers truly wants to help prevent the spread of crime and violence, as well as help prevent Wisconsinites from becoming victims in the first place, he should follow the advice of President Biden and direct ARPA funds to help pay for additional law enforcement personnel and district attorney staff,” Sanfelippo said.
“If we don’t have enough boots on the ground to stop criminals in their tracks or enough district attorney staff to hold criminals accountable, other violence prevention efforts will be made in vain. We need to remove criminals from our streets and hold them accountable for their crimes.”