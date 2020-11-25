ELM GROVE — Bob Fuchs has always been one to reach his hand out to those in need when the hardships of life begin to surface.
Fuchs has been volunteering nearly all of his life including being involved in shows and volunteering at Sunset Playhouse for almost 40 years.
He has been a Santa in southeast Wisconsin for many years. “I could grow a beard and I’m a big guy and two and two went together and thought it would be fun to dress as Santa for the kids and my family,” Fuchs said. “It was just a lot of fun and it made a lot of people (happy) so I invested in the Santa gear and it snowballed over the years.”
However, hardship struck Fuchs’ life recently. Bob moved his mother Kay Fuchs into a nursing home in February and due to the pandemic, couldn’t see her much at all over the last eight months, he said.
After a fall, Kay was moved into hospice care and his family was able to see her during her final days.
Fuchs said his mom always loved Christmas and during their last conversation, Kay told Bob not to let the pandemic ruin his passion for being Santa and for Christmas.
Fuchs said Kay told him “don’t let people just sit there during the holidays in a room like I had to. Figure out something to still see the people.”
Then Kay opened her eyes and told her son Bob to make a mobile sleigh.
Kay fell asleep shortly after that conversation and wouldn’t wake up again. She died two days later on Oct. 9. She was 82.
“It was pretty much her idea and her inspiration,” Fuchs said. “I really wanted to make it work of course because it was her last wish.”
Building the sleigh
Fuchs said he got started on the sleigh almost immediately after his mom’s death by calling out to people on Facebook to help him with the project.
As he has done to many others through the years, people came to Fuchs’ aid and he said at the end of the week, he had $2,000 raised and people who were willing to help.
Fuchs and others bought a sleigh from 1891 and an old trailer. People began helping with the project — including volunteers from Sunset Playhouse. The theater also donated its workshop for a place for work on the sleigh to be done.
Former Oconomowoc Arts Center Director Michael Duncan was one of the volunteers. He said he believed it was a nice community project where everyone could be involved.
“When Bob first put the idea out there I just thought it was just worth it,” Duncan said. “Obviously because of what is going on in the world right now and first and foremost the pandemic is at the top of it. I think a lot of people are worried about the holidays with people canceling Thanksgiving and probably a lot of families canceling Christmas as well I suspect.”
Duncan said it was a great project to have people from all over Lake Country and the area come out and help.
“It was a whole bunch of people from a lot of different communities,” Duncan said. “That’s what is neat, there was several people from several communities who thought this was a great idea. That to me is even better than just one community.”
Oconomowoc Artist Terri Field assisted the group with designing the sleigh and the art on it.
Nancy Visintainer-Armstrong, artistic director of the Sunset Playhouse, said a lot of the volunteers came from the theater and she was happy to see them give their time.
“It’s great the volunteers were willing to commit their time to do something like that because we’re not just a theater, we’re part of the community as a whole,” Visintainer- Armstrong said. “So anything we can do to help the community we think is valuable.
Fuchs said he believes people were so eager to help because it was something positive in what has been a frustrating and stressful year.
“With everything we’ve been watching with the election, Trump and Biden, it was kind of getting old for everybody I think. Then all of a sudden everyone had something to jump on to be positive about,” Fuchs said. “We had over 50 to 60 people jump on board between their talents of helping and giving money.
“It gave me hope that people still really believe in community, want to do the right thing and they’re looking for something positive.”
All in all, Fuchs said the sleigh was completed in about a month and a half and that the project surrounded him with people that had have one common goal of spreading Christmas spirit through the community.
“Just creating something from a concept and an idea, to actually making it a reality and rolling it out (two weeks ago) was very fulfilling,” he said.
Spreading joy and cheer
With the sleigh finished and attached to the trailer Fuchs has already been out and about in the community spreading the holiday spirit.
Fuchs and company debuted the sleigh and trailer at the Ronald McDonald House in Wauwatosa on Nov. 14 and 15, where children and parents were surprised to see Santa.
Fuchs said the plan was to have kids bring presents to donate to other children in need because their parents told them the best part about Christmas was giving — but Santa showing up was a secret.
“They never promoted that Santa was going to be there and the look on their faces when I was able to say to them ‘thanks for giving, now we’ll come back and see you,’” Fuchs said. “Parents were so happy their kids could see Santa.”
While at the Ronald McDonald House, Fuchs and the rest of the people were wearing masks collecting their presents. Fuchs said he saw one child who asked “Santa, you wear a mask too?” and quickly retrieved theirs to put it on too.
“It’s kind of a way to educate kids to and motivate them to wear their masks,” Fuchs said.
Visintainer-Armstrong said she has known Fuchs for over 20 years and that projects like this make up the fabric of who Bob is as a person.
“Bob loves the community and he does whatever he can to help people.”
Spreading holiday cheer
Over the next few weeks, Bob Fuchs and his crew will be all over southeastern Wisconsin having Santa visit nursing homes, neighborhoods and other places to bring others a ray of sunshine and happiness as the unprecedented Christmas season is here.
Here is where Fuchs plans to be so far:
■ On Nov. 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Midas repair shop in Grafton, 2055 Wisconsin Ave. The event is billed as Santa’s sleigh having broken down and cars can drive through the bays at Midas to make food and monetary donations to Family Sharing. The first 100 people who donate more than $20 will receive a voucher for a free oil change with a tire rotation to be used at a later date. Checks can be made out to Family Sharing.
■ On Dec. 5, Fuchs will instead be dressed as the Grinch in the Oconomowoc Christmas parade as the parade already has one Santa. The parade begins at 5 p.m.
■ Jingle Bell Drive By on Dec. 6 from noon to 2 p.m. at 514 Greisch Court in Port Washington. People can drive by for a selfie with Santa and help support the Port Washington Food Pantry.
■ On Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Doughnuts with Santa at Story Hill Firehouse, 407 N. Hawley Road, Milwaukee. Reservations required to help plan spacing for COVID. $10 per person includes selfie with Santa and a gift.
■ On Dec. 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the first annual Celebrate Inclusion Winter Walk to bring awareness to autism. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 day of. For more information visit goodfriendinc.com.
■ Santa’s sleigh team will be at Heritage Place in Brookfield on Dec. 19 where Fuchs and the team will spread holiday cheer to the residents there. The team will be going window to window to say hello to residents to let them know they are not forgotten.
■ Azura Memory Care on Dec. 20 at 10 a.m.