WASHINGTON COUNTY — County Executive Josh Schoemann made an objection to 2021 Resolution 11 to make safety improvements to intersections at Highway 175, County Trunk Highway S and Highway 83.
“All along I have felt the CTH W extension project as proposed came down to weighing the safety of drivers at various intersections throughout the area with the necessity of using eminent domain to purchase active farmland,” said Schoemann. “In that regard I think the County Board made a reasonable public policy decision, as people’s personal property rights are of the utmost importance and shouldn’t be taken lightly.”
His statement continues, “After consultation with the farming families and various Supervisors, I’ve decided to partially veto the adopted resolution, allocating $100,000 versus $500,000 for the realignment of these highways. This action will allow sufficient funds and time for the experts, not just County Board members, to reevaluate the design, come back with a viable plan and consult with the people who live there. With this action, the proposed CTH W extension is off the table, and as long as I am County Executive no such extension will be proposed by my administration.”
On May 12, Washington County supervisors were set to vote on a proposed resolution for a half-mile extension of County Trunk Highway W between Highway 175 and Highway 83 for $2.55 million. The proposal was met with backlash from neighbors as the extension would have gone through over 11 acres of farmland in the Town of Addison.
The supervisors approved an amended resolution to allocate $500,000 from the state for realignment of the intersection at Highway 175 and CTH S with a 22-4 vote.
Following the amended resolution’s passage, District 3 Supervisor Christopher Bossert urged Schoemann to veto the resolution, stating concerns about an increase in traffic volume, a new traffic pattern, modifications of plans and higher costs than what the board approved.
Bossert stated Wednesday he approves of Schoemann’s decision to object to the amended resolution.
“I applaud our county executive’s decision to veto (partially) an unworkable plan,” said Bossert in a statement. “As he acknowledged in his statement, the plan passed by the County Board simply isn’t viable. This approach will allow us to start over and develop a more effective plan for safe and efficient travel in the Town of Addison.”
He said the plan would have used a road segment designed for 200 cars per day for a traffic volume between 1,700 and 2,600 cars per day.
“That plan is not feasible, it puts lives in danger and it would have been irresponsible to put that plan into action,” said Bossert.
“Starting over, with a safe plan focused on Highway S, is the best way to go at this point. County Executive Schoemann did the right thing, and now the County Board needs to follow his lead,” said Bossert.
“Together, we can build a properly engineered travel route on Highway S. It will hopefully be one that our county highway commissioner and Traffic Safety Commission will endorse, and one that will be safer and more efficient,” he said.
The County Board will vote on the veto June 9 at 6 p.m. at the Herbert J. Tennies Government Center, 432 East Washington Street, West Bend.