WEST BEND — In his second State of the County Address on Thursday, County Executive Josh Schoemann largely focused on the community joining together to support neighbors throughout the many challenges this past year.
“I am deeply humbled and grateful for those who have come before us for the foundations of our great community which they so carefully laid, and optimistic about the future as together we write the next chapter in pursuit of our shared vision: to cultivate our rich heritage, vibrant economy and attractive communities through the same values that define us,” he said during his address at The Tower Heritage Center.
“By the time I was sworn into office that day, we had already pre-empted our governor’s overdue allowance to start opening our small businesses by removing any threat of restriction or enforcement for all Washington County golf courses a week prior. This simple action of allowing for individual responsibility and individual liberty would prove to be a prelude of leadership we would exemplify over the course of the next year, not just for our county, but for the entire state of Wisconsin,” he said.
Schoemann said the county has served as a “contrast to Gov. Evers’ heavy-handed government-centered approach.”
He added that they balanced the serious risks of the pandemic with the risks to economic health, and putting inalienable rights ahead of government controls.
While business restrictions were in place, thousands of community members came together to share a Facebook group supporting Washington County restaurants, churches organized outdoor gatherings and neighbors put together reverse parades to celebrate life events, he said.
“In nearly every one of those cases, it was not the governor or the legislature. It was not the county executive or the county board. It was not the mayor or the city council that has exhibited the kindness and love for neighbors that has helped us all endure,” he said.
Last year as race relations became a main topic facing the nation, Schoemann visited protests in Washington County to ask what type of change protesters sought in the county. One middle-aged black woman told him that she moved to Hartford to get her children out of the city, but found that no one celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“What was most profound to me was when she told me that what bothered her the most, was that nobody here celebrated her independence day: Juneteenth Day,” said Schoemann.
Juneteenth Day is a holiday to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved people on June 19, 1865, in Texas, two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
Last year, over 100 people came together outside the Old Courthouse to celebrate the county’s first Juneteenth Day in Washington County.
In closing, Schoemann called for listeners to pass the traditions of the county’s values on to future generations with love for neighbors.
“Join with me today in the challenging and rewarding work of building, renewing and improving our great community,” he said.
He stated that county residents enjoy a high quality of life.
While running for county executive, Schoemann said, he became aware of issues facing area farmers, many of whom suffered from declining economic, mental and spiritual health all before COVID-19. He conducted several listening sessions with those in the agriculture industry earlier this year.
“Prior to 2020, as farmers and their neighbors watched their colleagues go through bankruptcies, divorces, mental health struggles and even suicides, those who remain were able to pull themselves through by determination and relying on one another,” he said. The COVID-19 pandemic became compounded by other issues and access to social connections and safety nets were shuttered.
“As one proud farmer told me, ‘Josh, I finally just lost it when I was forced to dump all that milk. The only thing that got me through was the phone calls with my fellow farmers.’ Another continued, ‘It’s a miracle there weren’t more suicides. Closing our churches at that time made it even worse,’” he said.
Schoemann said the county government will do everything in its power to fully acknowledge those struggles.
“We should all find comfort in the hope that these struggling farmers, so nationally identified, that our county is not simply built on the shaky foundation of one sector of the economy. We are rooted in community. Being and living in a community with one another. We are anchored in our people and in the places where we gather together to serve one another. And it is our great community that makes us strong, and it’s what will help us get through the difficult transition just as it has so many times in the past.”
Schoemann also touched on the COVID-19 pandemic in Washington County. He was sworn into his new position one year ago Wednesday during the first phase of the pandemic, Safer at Home.