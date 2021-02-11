TOWN OF KEWASKUM — The family of Ray Engelking is making sure his legacy lives on for generations to come.
Engelking was identified by his family as one of the victims of last week’s homicides.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) identified the deceased suspect in this case Tuesday as Nicholas S. Pingel of West Bend.
Pingel is accused of going on a crime spree on Feb. 3 that included stealing a car, assaulting a Port Washington woman, breaking into residences on Forest View Road, and ultimately killing two victims, including Engelking. The second victim has yet to be identified.
“In memory of Ray Engelking, who was a teacher at both West Bend High School and Moraine Park Technical College, his family would like to start a scholarship fund for at-risk students from West Bend High School to attend Moraine Park Technical College,” wrote Shane Engelking, the organizer of the fundraiser. “This GoFundMe money is seed money for that scholarship fund.”
This scholarship is in the process of being established as a nonprofit charity, said Shane Engelking. Priority will be given to students of West Bend West High School, where his father taught for 35 years, and will offer the opportunity to attend any of the Moraine Park branches, where Ray Engelking also taught for 25 years.
The fundraiser has a goal of $50,000 and can be found by searching “Ray Engelking Memorial Scholarship Fund” at gofundme.com. Over $12,000 was raised in the first day.
Years in education
According to his obituary, Engelking’s passion for education and the opportunities it can afford all kinds of people led him to a five-decade career in the field.
His first teaching jobs were in inner-city Terra Haute, Ind., where he taught students in-home and at Hammond Morton High School. As a 21-year-old in 1970, he accepted a position teaching economics at West Bend West High School, where he continued until 2005.
“Ray personally taught economics to nearly half of the students that went through high school in West Bend (sometimes teaching the children of former students),” reads his obituary.
It adds that the personal achievement Engelking was most proud of was being recognized as “Teacher of the Year“ for the 2002-03 school year.
Engelking particularly enjoyed mentoring young people and was able to do so by coaching several sports and taking part in student organizations.
Just a few of the extracurriculars he took part in include wrestling, debate team, boys and girls JV golf, YMCA youth soccer, West Bend Little League and more.
“Legacy was on his mind during the latter part of his life,” reads his obituary. “He served one term on the School Board of the Kewaskum School District where his children attended school. During that time he was integral in fostering a new elementary school, dramatic expansion of the high school facilities, and a designation of all district property as Drug and Alcohol Free.“ Ralph Schlass, principal of West High School, added that Engelking used humor and integrity to positively impact the lives of countless young people throughout his career.
DCI is leading the investigation into last week’s events and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office continues the investigation into the other death associated with this event.