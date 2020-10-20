WEST BEND — Last week, the West Bend School District updated its dashboard to show school-centered metrics for each school. In an e-newsletter sent to families on Friday, the district explained the new format.
Silverbrook Intermediate School has the highest number of active COVID-19 positive investigations with nine students, or 1.34 percent of student population. Another 95 students (14.18 percent) were out on a contact-tracing absence.
Decorah Elementary School, Badger Middle School and East and West High Schools each have less than five active COVID-19 positive investigations.
Green Tree Elementary School, Fair Park Elementary School, Jackson Elementary School and McLane Elementary School have no active COVID-19 positive investigations. Some students at each school have contact tracing absences.
In an e-newsletter to parents, the district explained that an investigation begins when a student comes into close contact with a positive COVID-19 case. If that number of active investigations is below five, the district will use a less-than symbol to prevent students from being identified. Students on a contact-tracing absence are quarantined by the district or Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department or awaiting test results.
The district added a metric for other illnesses due to the potential for an increasing number of students being absent because of cold and flu season.
Badger Middle School had 19 students absent for other illnesses and the high schools had 15 students absent for other illnesses. All other schools had less than five students absent for other illnesses.
“With the increasing level of COVID-19 within the state of Wisconsin, I continue to consult frequently with the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department, experts from Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, and regional superintendents to discuss strategies, virus impact, and more,” wrote Superintendent Jen Wimmer.
Jobs
WBSD is also looking to fill several part-time jobs within the district, the West Bend Police Department and Johnson Bus. Positions include crossing guards, nutrition staff, bus drivers and aides, substitute teachers and custodians.
“As you can imagine, making sure we have staff and substitutes in place is critical to maintaining safe operations for our students and staff,” the district wrote in the letter.
T he full e-newsletter and information about where to apply for positions can be found at www.smore.com/zj2y4.