WAUKESHA — Although Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Assembly on Thursday abruptly canceled a vote to repeal Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate, the Waukesha and Elmbrook school districts reaffirmed to their communities that masks would continue to be used as a mitigation effort.
“Our students have done a remarkable job adjusting to new routines and wearing masks in our schools,” said the School District of Waukesha Administration in a letter to families. “We look forward to a time when our mitigation measures are a thing of the past and we are able to resume normal school operations... The School District of Waukesha will be maintaining the mask requirement at our schools during the school day and for all extra and co-curricular events and activities. This expectation applies to students, staff and visitors to our schools for all purposes of business including dropping students off in the morning, picking students up in the afternoon and dropping off forgotten student materials at our school buildings. We do have a process for accommodations for individuals who qualify for them and have utilized this process several times this year.”
Elmbrook School District Superintendent Mark Hansen, also in a letter to district families, emphasized masks as a vital part of Elmbrook’s strategy to mitigate risks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Of all the safety and risk mitigation measures and efforts implemented, none has been more impactful than masking,” he said. “The science and the data support this, and we stand behind it. We will continue to follow the science and rely on our Medical Advisory Board to help guide policies and procedures. To be clear, regardless of the political action in Madison, masks will be required in all schools for anyone entering a facility in the School District of Elmbrook.”
Hansen said the district is grateful for support from the county and state legislators in the district. That group includes representatives from both major political parties.
“We have built a strong partnership with our families that relies on accurate reporting of illness and COVID-disease data, established a robust contact tracing system, and created a transparent COVID dashboard that has received over 200,000 hits since September,” Hansen said. “We created a Medical Advisory Board that has met weekly to review the latest science, research and our disease data in order to provide guidance on safety protocols, procedures and practices that prioritize safety.”
Assembly Republicans ultimately did not vote on repealing the mask mandate, as the Senate had, by Thursday. The halt came in the face of broad criticism from the state’s health, school and business leaders and out of concern it would jeopardize more than $49 million a month in federal aid.
Speaker Robin Vos said the Assembly was “hitting the pause button” and could return as soon as next week. In the meantime, Vos said he wanted to be sure that the move could be made without losing federal money.
Contributing: The Associated Press