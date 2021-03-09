Election_2021_BUTTON_COLOR

WAUKESHA  The spring election is quickly approaching on April 6 and voters in Waukesha County will be asked to vote for municipal government leaders, school board members, Wisconsin superintendent and others.

Here is a list of the contested races and who is seeking the seat. Continue to read The Freeman for interviews with the candidates on the issues.

State Senator - District 13

Vote for 1

Melissa Winker, Democratic

John Jagler, Republican

Spencer Zimmerman, Trump Conservative

Ben Schmitz, American Solidarity Party

State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Vote for 1

Jill Underly

Deborah Kerr

Court of Appeals Judge, District 2

Vote for 1

Jeffrey Davis

Shelley Grogan

TOWNS

Town of Delafield

Town Board Supervisor

Vote for not more than 2

Edward T. Kranick

Joseph Woelfle

Kristin Guadagno

Town of Eagle

Town Board Chairperson

Vote for 1

Don Malek

JR Rupinski

Town of Eagle

Town Board Supervisor

Vote for not more than 2

Dan West

Molly J. Schneider

Steve Muth

Town of Genesee

Town Board Supervisor

Vote for not more than 2

James Morris

Jeff Schmittinger

Tony Ulezelski

Town of Merton

Town Board Chairperson

Vote for 1

Timothy Klink

Peter Ross

Town of Merton

Town Board Supervisor #3

Vote for 1

Donald L. Herrick, Jr.

Nicholas Moen

Town of Ottawa

REFERENDUM:

The Town is looking at how we collect trash and recycling. The Town Board is looking

for town resident’s input.

A. I prefer the town hall drop off solution at a similar cost as today

B. I prefer roadside at approximately double the cost of our current trash/recycle budget

C. I prefer house side at up to four times the current trash/recycle budget

D. None of the above

VILLAGES

Butler

Vote for not more than 3 (Freelancer)

Mark Holdmann

William Benjamin

Thomas Sardina

James Smith

Elm Grove

Village President

Vote for 1

Mary Inden

Neil Palmer

Elm Grove

Village Trustee

Vote for not more than 3

John Den Boer

Thomas Michalski

Jennifer Stuckert

Katy Cornell

Ted Wentzel

Kristina Sayas

Lannon

Village President

Vote for 1

Tom Gudex

Don Sommers

Lannon

Village Trustee

Vote for not more than 3

Kelly D. Jensen

Peter Besonen

Howard A. Hadley

Patrick Yates

Steve Reek

Don Sommers

Sussex

Village Trustee

Vote for not more than 2

Wendy Stallings

Stacy Riedel

Ben Jarvis

Michael F. Bartzen

Village of Waukesha

Village President

Vote for 1

Michael Doerr

Brian Tom Fischer

Village Trustee #3 (cara)

Vote for one

Michael L. Gorectke

Brandon Carstens

CITIES

Delafield

Alderperson, District 1

Vote for 1

Sandra Felker

Danielle Henry

City Of Pewaukee

Alderperson, District 2

Vote for 1

Ian Clark

Larry Taylor

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

East Troy Community School District

School Board Member

Vote for not more than 2

Amber LeMarr

Jessica N. Fuchs

Dale Ames

Anna Kostopoulos Janusz

REFERENDUM

Question Number I:

Shall the East Troy Community School District, Walworth and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $800,000 for the 2021-2022 school year, by $1,400,000 for the 2022-2023 school year, by $1,600,000 for the 2023-2024 school year, by $1,900,000 for the 2024-2025 school year and by $2,300,000 for the 2025-2026 school year, for nonrecurring purposes consisting of operational expenses to maintain existing programs and staffing?

Yes

No

Question Number II:

Shall the East Troy Community School District, Walworth and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $8,000,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school improvement project consisting of: capital maintenance, building systems and infrastructure improvements, including roof and window replacement, site improvements, lighting upgrades, and HVAC, boiler and control replacement and improvements; remodeling at East Troy Middle School; and acquisition of related furnishings, fixtures and equipment?

Yes

No

Elmbrook School District

School Board Member

At-Large Seat

Vote for 1

James Thomas Gunsalus

Mushir Hassan

Hartland / Lakeside Joint NO. 3 School District

School Board Member

Vote for not more than 2

Thomas Harter

Jeffrey Pfannerstill, Jr.

Val Wisniewski

School District Of Kettle Moraine

School Board Member

Vote for not more than 3

Elizabeth Sparks

Kathy Kapsy

Heather Renno

Jim Romanowski

School District Of Menomonee Falls

School Board Member

Vote for not more than 2

John Booher

Keri L. Duce

Lowell Wm. Kellogg

Jennifer Grant

Merton Community School District

School Board Member

Vote for not more than 2

Andrew J. Lehman

Dean Dobbertin

Jennifer Neuman

Christopher L. Farris

Mukwonago Area School District

School Board Member

East Region Seat

Vote for 1

Erika Conner

Ron Mrazek

Mukwonago Area School District

School Board Member

West Region Seat

Vote for 1

Jeff Voelkel

Vito Schwartz

Muskego-Norway School District

School Board Member

Vote for not more than 3

Terri Boyer

Laurie Kontney

James Bryce

Tracy Blair

Kevin Zimmermann

Joseph Boschert

New Berlin School District

School Board Member

Vote for not more than 2

Scott Jentsch

Jeffrey Kurth

Ron Seidl

Ray Schaffart

Oconomowoc Area School District

School Board Member

Vote for not more than 3

Juliet Steitzer

Matt Carrico

Jessica Karnowski

Alexandra Schweitzer

Tyler James

James Wood

Stone Bank School District

School Board Member

Vote for 1

No candidate - write in only

Swallow School District

School Board Member

Vote for not more than 2

Wendy Szafranski

Kevin M. Scott

Jennifer Ignatowski

Waterford Union High School District

School Board Member

Vote for not more than 2

Patrick W. Goldammer

Dennis G. Purtell

Don Engler

School District of Waukesha

School Board Member

Vote for not more than 3

Patrick McCaffery

Kurt O’Bryan

Kelly Piacsek

Diane Voit

Anthony J. Zenobia

West Allis - West Milwaukee School DIstrict

School Board Member

Vote for not more than 3

Jane Carr

Joseph Mikolajczak

Gary Schultz

Brendan Burns

Amy Deal

Christine Klug

