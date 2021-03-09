WAUKESHA The spring election is quickly approaching on April 6 and voters in Waukesha County will be asked to vote for municipal government leaders, school board members, Wisconsin superintendent and others.
Here is a list of the contested races and who is seeking the seat. Continue to read The Freeman for interviews with the candidates on the issues.
State Senator - District 13
Vote for 1
Melissa Winker, Democratic
John Jagler, Republican
Spencer Zimmerman, Trump Conservative
Ben Schmitz, American Solidarity Party
State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Vote for 1
Jill Underly
Deborah Kerr
Court of Appeals Judge, District 2
Vote for 1
Jeffrey Davis
Shelley Grogan
TOWNS
Town of Delafield
Town Board Supervisor
Vote for not more than 2
Edward T. Kranick
Joseph Woelfle
Kristin Guadagno
Town of Eagle
Town Board Chairperson
Vote for 1
Don Malek
JR Rupinski
Town of Eagle
Town Board Supervisor
Vote for not more than 2
Dan West
Molly J. Schneider
Steve Muth
Town of Genesee
Town Board Supervisor
Vote for not more than 2
James Morris
Jeff Schmittinger
Tony Ulezelski
Town of Merton
Town Board Chairperson
Vote for 1
Timothy Klink
Peter Ross
Town of Merton
Town Board Supervisor #3
Vote for 1
Donald L. Herrick, Jr.
Nicholas Moen
Town of Ottawa
REFERENDUM:
The Town is looking at how we collect trash and recycling. The Town Board is looking
for town resident’s input.
A. I prefer the town hall drop off solution at a similar cost as today
B. I prefer roadside at approximately double the cost of our current trash/recycle budget
C. I prefer house side at up to four times the current trash/recycle budget
D. None of the above
VILLAGES
Butler
Vote for not more than 3 (Freelancer)
Mark Holdmann
William Benjamin
Thomas Sardina
James Smith
Elm Grove
Village President
Vote for 1
Mary Inden
Neil Palmer
Elm Grove
Village Trustee
Vote for not more than 3
John Den Boer
Thomas Michalski
Jennifer Stuckert
Katy Cornell
Ted Wentzel
Kristina Sayas
Lannon
Village President
Vote for 1
Tom Gudex
Don Sommers
Lannon
Village Trustee
Vote for not more than 3
Kelly D. Jensen
Peter Besonen
Howard A. Hadley
Patrick Yates
Steve Reek
Don Sommers
Sussex
Village Trustee
Vote for not more than 2
Wendy Stallings
Stacy Riedel
Ben Jarvis
Michael F. Bartzen
Village of Waukesha
Village President
Vote for 1
Michael Doerr
Brian Tom Fischer
Village Trustee #3 (cara)
Vote for one
Michael L. Gorectke
Brandon Carstens
CITIES
Delafield
Alderperson, District 1
Vote for 1
Sandra Felker
Danielle Henry
City Of Pewaukee
Alderperson, District 2
Vote for 1
Ian Clark
Larry Taylor
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
East Troy Community School District
School Board Member
Vote for not more than 2
Amber LeMarr
Jessica N. Fuchs
Dale Ames
Anna Kostopoulos Janusz
REFERENDUM
Question Number I:
Shall the East Troy Community School District, Walworth and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $800,000 for the 2021-2022 school year, by $1,400,000 for the 2022-2023 school year, by $1,600,000 for the 2023-2024 school year, by $1,900,000 for the 2024-2025 school year and by $2,300,000 for the 2025-2026 school year, for nonrecurring purposes consisting of operational expenses to maintain existing programs and staffing?
Yes
No
Question Number II:
Shall the East Troy Community School District, Walworth and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $8,000,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school improvement project consisting of: capital maintenance, building systems and infrastructure improvements, including roof and window replacement, site improvements, lighting upgrades, and HVAC, boiler and control replacement and improvements; remodeling at East Troy Middle School; and acquisition of related furnishings, fixtures and equipment?
Yes
No
Elmbrook School District
School Board Member
At-Large Seat
Vote for 1
James Thomas Gunsalus
Mushir Hassan
Hartland / Lakeside Joint NO. 3 School District
School Board Member
Vote for not more than 2
Thomas Harter
Jeffrey Pfannerstill, Jr.
Val Wisniewski
School District Of Kettle Moraine
School Board Member
Vote for not more than 3
Elizabeth Sparks
Kathy Kapsy
Heather Renno
Jim Romanowski
School District Of Menomonee Falls
School Board Member
Vote for not more than 2
John Booher
Keri L. Duce
Lowell Wm. Kellogg
Jennifer Grant
Merton Community School District
School Board Member
Vote for not more than 2
Andrew J. Lehman
Dean Dobbertin
Jennifer Neuman
Christopher L. Farris
Mukwonago Area School District
School Board Member
East Region Seat
Vote for 1
Erika Conner
Ron Mrazek
Mukwonago Area School District
School Board Member
West Region Seat
Vote for 1
Jeff Voelkel
Vito Schwartz
Muskego-Norway School District
School Board Member
Vote for not more than 3
Terri Boyer
Laurie Kontney
James Bryce
Tracy Blair
Kevin Zimmermann
Joseph Boschert
New Berlin School District
School Board Member
Vote for not more than 2
Scott Jentsch
Jeffrey Kurth
Ron Seidl
Ray Schaffart
Oconomowoc Area School District
School Board Member
Vote for not more than 3
Juliet Steitzer
Matt Carrico
Jessica Karnowski
Alexandra Schweitzer
Tyler James
James Wood
Stone Bank School District
School Board Member
Vote for 1
No candidate - write in only
Swallow School District
School Board Member
Vote for not more than 2
Wendy Szafranski
Kevin M. Scott
Jennifer Ignatowski
Waterford Union High School District
School Board Member
Vote for not more than 2
Patrick W. Goldammer
Dennis G. Purtell
Don Engler
School District of Waukesha
School Board Member
Vote for not more than 3
Patrick McCaffery
Kurt O’Bryan
Kelly Piacsek
Diane Voit
Anthony J. Zenobia
West Allis - West Milwaukee School DIstrict
School Board Member
Vote for not more than 3
Jane Carr
Joseph Mikolajczak
Gary Schultz
Brendan Burns
Amy Deal
Christine Klug