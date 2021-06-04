WASHINGTON COUNTY — In a statement, the Southeastern Wisconsin Schools Alliance said it was 'extremely disappointed in the Joint Finance Committee for choosing not to invest in K-12 education in its 2021-23 biennium budget.'
The announcement came after the Legislature clashed with the Governor’s Office over school funding Thursday.
Wisconsin public schools would receive an additional $150 million in funding over two years under a Republican budget plan that the Legislature’s budget committee approved Thursday. That is less than 10 percent of the $1.6 billion Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed be spent on K-12 schools over the next two years. It is also about $200 million short of what would be needed to ensure that Wisconsin can keep $2.2 billion in federal funding under the coronavirus relief bill President Joe Biden signed in March.
Republicans defended their plan by saying they expect changes in the matching requirements to keep the federal money. In total, Wisconsin stands to receive $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.
Brett Stousland, superintendent of the Germantown School District, said he echoes the stance of SWSA.
“The possible one-time money is just that, one-time money. What happens to school districts when the money is used up and typical costs continue? Without an increase in the per pupil allotment, public schools will continue to struggle with balanced budgets,” he said.
The West Bend School District is in the early stages of planning the next school year’s preliminary budget, but plans to keep an eye on the state’s budget.
“As it is early in the state biennial budgeting process, we will continue to closely monitor the situation. At the same time, our 2021-22 preliminary budget was approved by the school board recently and it reflects our continued commitment to use taxpayer funds wisely and effectively,” said Superintendent Jen Wimmer.
“We believe that the state budget has funds available to be allocated to public schools that would allow for districts to keep pace with the rising cost of educating students,” said Grafton School District Superintendent Jeff Nelson. “The legislature mentions the addition of ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds as rationale for why districts don’t need additional money. The ESSER funds our district receives will be used for COVID and other costs that are not recurring in order to be fiscally conservative as the funds are not ongoing.”
“We would like to see a plan that makes additional funding available for public schools that is predictable. The proposed plan from the budget committee makes very little new funding available for schools, and that could be rectified, especially in light of the healthy position the state budget is in,” said Nelson.
Contributing: The Associated Press