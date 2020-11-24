School officials say social gatherings, parties linked to influx of local COVID-19 cases

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg School district pivoted to remote learning last Friday due to COVID-19. On Wednesday, the Cedarburg Board of Education heard from Superintendent Todd Bugnacki and district staff about the factors that contributed to this decision.
“This is not an easy decision, nor is it preferred,” Bugnacki said.
In a letter sent to parents, Bugnacki reported that contact tracing revealed that social gatherings and parties have resulted in the exponential spread of the virus which is severely impacting the district’s daily operations.
The district will resume in-person instruction Dec. 7, based on staffing and virus prevalence. Confirmation on the return to in-person learning will be shared no later than Dec. 2.
Factors Bugnacki listed that contributed to the switch to remote instruction were staffing, substitute shortage, contact tracing, special services being negatively impacted, the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department recommending going to remote learning, COVID-19 cases increasing, quarantines increasing and the absentee rate.
Director of Human Services Conrad Farner told the board that on the day of the meeting, the district had 28 unfilled staff absences, which was their worst day so far.
“That is the highest number we’ve ever had and in the last five days we’re actually almost all record highs, average 24 vacancies a day,” he said. “So when you try to imagine running schools where you have that many teachers and support staff who are not available, it basically means everybody is forced to run around and try to just cover and have bodies in places as opposed to making the commitment that we typically always have, high quality instructional learning opportunity.”
Farner added that the average during the week leading up to the switch was 30% unfilled staff positions.
“Support staff was at 91% unfilled,” he said. “That’s been a problem from the beginning of the year. It’s been a problem for districts all over southeastern Wisconsin, probably all over the state...”
Farner said the district has had five teachers in the last two days have a positive exposure to COVID-19 in their family.
District Nurse Nicole Cofta said last Wednesday that the past five days before that, the district had 16 total cases of students testing positive for COVID-19. Out of the 16 positive cases they had a total of 186 students that had to quarantine.
Trying to lower case numbers
On the day of the board meeting, Cofta mentioned that they had one case in one of the buildings and had to quarantine 37 students.
“The contact tracing, it’s incredibly time consuming,” she said.
Cofta reported that the district’s biggest influx of positive cases was when students returned from the weekend of Halloween.
Bugnacki said this shift to remote learning could be an opportunity to “reboot the system.”
“There will be enough time there for everyone to potentially take pause. If they do the right thing and they isolate and they behave, we should see the number of quarantines come down and we should see the number of positive cases come down when we come back.”
Board member Samuel Cox expressed concern about falling back to where they were before when coming back from remote learning.
During public comment David Hartman shared the same concern.
“...I don’t think it’s reasonable to expect a two-week window for everything to go back to normal,” he said. You may get some of your teachers back, you may get some of your students back but it’s just setting yourself up for failure again. How many times are we going to underestimate this virus before we decide that the only thing we can do is shut it down and go virtual?”