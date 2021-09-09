School transparency advisory resolution approved by Washington County Board

WEST BEND — The Washington County Board voted 19-3, with one member abstaining, to endorse an advisory resolution in support of legislation requiring school districts to make curriculum, learning materials and teaching methods open and available for viewing on the front page of the district’s website. The advisory resolution supports 2021 Senate Bill 463 and 2021 Assembly Bill 488, both of which would require school districts to post curriculum on their websites.
The original advisory resolution presented to the Executive Committee sought to ban critical race theory (CRT) from all Wisconsin System Institutions and the Technical College System. It was brought to the Executive Committee on July 21, but the decision was postponed after more than three hours of discussion. It was taken to the Executive Committee again the following month, when it was altered to create the current resolution approved by supervisors Wednesday. The amended resolution places a greater focus on transparency, rather than CRT specifically.
District 5 Supervisors Randy Marquardt voiced his support for the advisory resolution, stating he feels it is appropriate for the County Board to weigh in on the issue as a slightly higher level of government than school boards.
“They have sub-committee meetings at odd hours of the day or week where these things are proposed. School boards don’t even act on them in public meetings and I think this is a good step that highlights the problem and supports transparency in government,” he said.
“It’s time that the voters take back charge of these schools,” said District 6 Supervisor Denis Kelling. He stated that the amended advisory resolution is not specifically asking to ban these topics, but rather is aimed at making them transparent to parents.
Several supervisors also voiced their opposition to the advisory resolution, questioning whether endorsing the legislation would be an overreach of government.
District 1 Supervisor Kris Deiss said she took issue with the advisory resolution during the Executive Committee meetings.
“I did not feel it was the county’s place or role to be putting forth such a resolution,” said Deiss. She added that while she does not disagree with anything presented in the bills, she does not feel it is the County Board’s role to take a position on the legislation.
“The irony in this is that we believe in local control, so shouldn’t local control sit with our elected officials and our school boards?” said District 23 Supervisor Brian Gallitz.