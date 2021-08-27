Schools, students better equipped against COVID this year

WALES — With the 2021-22 school year beginning next week, COVID-19 precautions won’t be as strict as they were last year, but those seeking to exercise caution can still utilize best practices.
For parents of young children, monitoring their symptoms can go a long way; and older kids can monitor their own and act accordingly. Kettle Moraine High School Principal Justin Bestor said because some level of allergies and other symptoms may be expected during certain times of the year, it can help to “take a look at whatever you would consider above your normal baseline.”
If a person is experiencing something more severe than they’re accustomed to, or having symptoms out of season, they might want to contact a medical professional.
Bestor said the two best people to have that conversation with for a K-12 child is their personal primary care doctor and the school nurse — the former can offer personalized help while the latter can use district information. The doctor might “not know in second-block Spanish class there are two kids calling in with the same thing,” Bestor said.
Areas within school buildings that see large crowds and heavy foot traffic, such as hallways, lunchrooms, locker rooms or popular hangout areas, might merit more caution than others with more staid activity. Bestor said some level of the student body will be vaccinated this year, which will help with keeping COVID spread down.
Many schools, including KMHS, have turned bubblers off for the time being and students are encouraged to bring water bottles and use the filling stations. Hand sanitizer is available as well as masks for students who want to use either or both.
Sharing food at lunch, which was prohibited already at many districts for allergy reasons, would be considered an unnecessary risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contact tracing will be maintained, and close contacts of active COVID-19 cases will be alerted and can make decisions accordingly. Bestor said KMHS having cameras throughout the building makes that task easier.
As with the general population, there will be a spectrum of caution when it comes to COVID-19 among students. Some will wear masks or be vaccinated, while others will not. Being aware of those differences and acknowledging them civilly can avoid unnecessary conflict.
Bestor said that wasn’t a problem last year.
“We have really good kids, really good community,” he said .”I don’t see that being an issue this year.”
The first day of school is Wednesday.
