SLINGER — A Slinger woman is hoping to preserve part of the village’s history by finding a new site to house the Zuern Farmhouse, which must be moved to avoid demolition.
Wendy Olsen is seeking help from the community to secure a one-quarter or one-half-acre property, preferably within a 10-mile radius of the farmhouse’s current location at 4410 Highway 144. If not, she hopes to keep the historic landmark in Washington County.
“Moving a house might sound like a Herculean feat, but it’s more common than you might guess,” Olsen wrote in project documents. “Landmark buildings are sometimes moved for several reasons, typically because the land under them is being used for another reason such as the DNR expanding its Ice Age Trail. Yet the structure’s historic significance means it’s worth salvaging rather than razing it to the ground.”
The Cedar Lakes Conservation Foundation purchased the 108-acre homestead in 2008 for the Department of Natural Resources to create a combined 414 acres of the mid-Kettle Moraine landscape.
On Aug. 1, 2018, Olsen’s father, Col. Ralph N. Olson, a retired medical doctor in the U.S. Army, expressed his sadness and angst upon hearing the Zuern Home would be demolished. Ralph Olson was an original member of CLCF and a longtime environmentalist who believed in the DNR’s mission to expand the Kettle Moraine Ice Age Trail, but also believed its history should be preserved for the next generations.
Olsen was able to negotiate with the DNR to prevent the structure from being demolished, but the DNR needs the house off the property by November.
The move is expected to take place in May or June.
The cost for the DNR to raise the house and foundation is estimated at $25,000. Environmental threats of burning or razing a house can increase the cost, as well as the debris.
Olsen has secured zoning and permits for the move.
The fundraising goal stands at $10,000 and nearly $250 has been raised so far.
Those who would like to make a donation can contact Olsen at olsentartufo@ aol.com, or donate to the GoFundMe at gf.me/u/9wpap.
Olsen is passionate about preserving history after spending more than 20 years living in Europe, where many structures are well preserved.
In the 1840s, German immigrants took a ship to New York and later took the chance to start a life in Wisconsin.
In 1848, Schleisingerville, now Slinger, was founded. One of the village’s co-founders was Olsen’s great-great-great grandfather Lehman Rosenheimer. She now lives in the house he built for his son, John Rosenheimer, in 1889 and restored the property. She now provides tours to Slinger High School students.
“History repeats itself, and in a good way,” said Olsen.
The 160-acre Zuern Homestead was founded in 1847 and later awarded to Joseph Herman in 1858 after the farmhouse was built. The deed to the land was written in both English and high German.
Olsen explained that during the 1840s, German immigrants took a ship from Brennan, Germany to New York before settling in Wisconsin.
The property was later sold to Michael and Johanna Hermann in 1874 for $3,200 and then purchased by their son-in-law, Theodore “Teddy” Zuern, after their daughter, Anna Hermann, married him in 1899. They purchased the homestead for $8,500 in 1909. In 1920, Zuern rebuilt the home and replaced the original 1848 fieldstone.
As a farmer, Zuern worked around natural features to preserve the land, whereas most farmers at the time would clear or level as much land as possible for farming. Zuern was a naturalist and teacher who filled the house with artifacts from arrowheads to mastodon bones. His collections included stamps, stones and other items.
Most of the property’s trees, planted by their children, can still be seen from Highway 144 and Highway 41.
He sold the property to the children of his brother, Louis “Luddy” Zuern, founder of Zuern Building Products, Inc.
Olsen plans to register the structure with the Wisconsin State Historical Society and possibly turn it into a bed and breakfast, but right now, she is committed to finding the structure’s new home.