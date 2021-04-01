Seasoned OHS band director to retire

OCONOMOWOC — For the past 30 years, Mike Krofta has been an institution with Oconomowoc High School.
But after three decades of dedicated service to the school and district, Krofta has decided to call it a career and retire from his position as the OHS band director.
“To be honest, it was the toughest decision to make ever because this program is filled with such awesome kids,” Krofta said.
Krofta’s career has been significant outside of OHS as well, having years of experience playing music, being the former jazz chairman of the Wisconsin Music Educators Association as well as the former director of jazz studies at Marquette University.
In the late 1980s and early ’90s before beginning his career in Oconomowoc, Krofta was the marching band director at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio where he also worked with Cleveland’s Musical Youth program.
Over Krofta’s career at OHS, his commitment has been unmatched within the district, showing up for 6:30 a.m. practices, conducting concerts and working with students to prepare them for their performances.
That dedication didn’t go unrecognized. Krofta said a clinician that has worked with the school from the nonprofit organization Music for All National Concert Festival told him that OHS students “just get it” when it comes to music making and striving for perfection.
“They have a commitment to make great music and honestly, when you work that hard, it’s worth it because the end product of sharing and expressing music as an art form is a fantastic opportunity,” Krofta said.
As OHS’s leader in the music department, his students succeeding directly reflects upon him and he hasn’t gone unnoticed within the community either.
OHS Principal Jason Curtis said Krofta has set a standard for music education.
“His passion, drive, commitment, and love for our community makes him a special person,” Curtis said.
Curtis said Krofta built a culture of music at the high school and he was dedicated to helping the district as a whole by assisting intermediate students with their lessons, transporting instruments and supporting his colleagues whenever he had time.
“He knew the success of his program started with a positive experience at the younger grades,” Curtis said. “It didn’t matter to him if you were a 5th-grader learning to play your first note or first chair in the Wind Symphony, he gave each student the individual attention and support they deserved.”
In his retirement, Krofta said the biggest thing he’ll miss, second to none, is the kids.
“I tell these kids that my favorite band is always the band I’m in front of at the moment,” Krofta said. “It’s all good any time I’m in front of a group and working with kids, we’re trying to do the best we possibly can and hopefully learn something along the way.”
Krofta cherished the lessons he was able to teach students, saying his job as a band teacher and band director was unique compared to other teaching roles within the school because of students sticking with band throughout their high school careers.
“We have it a little different where most students have a teacher for one semester or maybe if you’re lucky for two,” he said. “But when we see them for all four years, you get to see them grow as a person.”
Legacy, future in retirement
Krofta’s school spirit shined through during Curtis’ recollection of what he will remember about Krofta after he retires.
“Whenever he played our school song, there was always an extra pep in his step as he would signal to the crowd to get on their feet,” Curtis said. “He understands that OHS binds generations of our community together and he always tried to recognize that.
“I will also remember the sense of satisfaction I would see on his face after a performance, as he would step to the side and recognize the band as the audience often stood in loud applause. You could see his pride for the program, love for the kids, and appreciation of the community in his smile.”
Curtis said Krofta’s legacy will live on for generations at the high school and within the district.
“When I get the chance to meet with alumni, I always try to ask if there is a teacher or someone who has had an impact on their life after high school, and more often than not, they respond with a smile and simply say ‘Krofta,’” Curtis said. “We can’t underestimate the power of Mike’s impact on the Oconomowoc community.”
In addition to the students, Krofta pointed out a few of the organizations that helped him along the way, including the band parent organizations Band-Aids, the Oconomowoc Area Foundation, the Oconomowoc Kiwanis Club, Oconomowoc Rotary and the Imagine A Day Foundation.
As part of Krofta’s success over the years, he said the Oconomowoc community played a large part in helping him and the program.
“I really believe our community has always been and always will be centered in the arts,” he said. “Not all communities are like that but Oconomowoc is a really special place.”
In retirement, Krofta said he plans on doing more traveling with his wife Connie Fellows as well as some more fishing.
He plans on helping teach some of his wife’s music classes a couple of days per week as well as helping Music for All when they need his decades of expertise and commitment to music during their annual festival.