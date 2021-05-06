Second interim public health officer appointed

OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Ozaukee County Board approved Wednesday morning appointing Kim Buechler as the second interim Washington Ozaukee public health officer for the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department.
“I’ve helped lead our staff through previous interim periods in the past and I’m looking forward to taking on this role until a permanent director is selected,” Buechler said.
Buechler will be taking on this role after the current interim health officer, Tyler Weber, announced that he will be stepping down from the position this month.
“I am very thankful for her willingness to step up and provide stability in the department,” said County Administrator Jason Dzwinel. “The recruitment process is ongoing and I am hopeful that the position will be filled in the next two months.”
The department’s former health officer, Kirsten Johnson, left the position earlier this year to become the commissioner of health for the city of Milwaukee.
Buechler has been the business manager for the health department since 2017, according to her resumé, which was provided to the County Board Wednesday. In this role, she directed financial and administrative policies and procedures for Washington and Ozaukee County offices following the merger of the two independent departments; was responsible for records retention, grant reporting and auditing and contract management; developed and audited the department’s annual $3.5 million budget; and assisted with management of performance measures and annual reporting of the department.
Buechler has also been actively involved in the health department’s COVID-19 pandemic response.
Buechler received a bachelor of science degree in information resources from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
and her master of public administration degree from Valdosta State University. She also has a National Child Passenger Safety Technician Certification.
“I’m hoping to make it a smooth transition for our staff and for our community,” Buechler said.