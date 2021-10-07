WAUKESHA — A man has been transported to the hospital by EMS after he was ejected from the semi-trailer truck he was driving along Interstate 94 due to hitting the Highway 18, or Moreland Boulevard, overpass.
According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 5:03 a.m. today.
The victim has not yet been identified by WisDOT.
According to the release, the Wisconsin State Patrol is out at the scene of the crash. The cause of the incident is still under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol, who is handling reconstruction and inspecting the semi.
The Interstate 94 eastbound on-ramp from South Highway 164/Pewaukee Road is currently closed. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and Village of Pewaukee Police Department are also assisting with traffic direction in other areas.
An alternate route for eastbound traffic is for drivers to get off at Redford/County Trunk Highway F, eastbound on Bluemound Road, and get back onto Interstate 94 from Barker Road.
Assisting agencies included the Waukesha County Highway Department, Waukesha County Sheriff, and Village of Pewaukee Police Department, according to the release.