MADISON - One of the two Republicans leading the effort to write Wisconsin’s new state budget says the state is on its way to a record surplus.
State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, on Friday said the decision to abandon much of Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed budget will save Wisconsin from over $1 billion in new spending proposals.
“The net benefit of our actions is an additional $434.6 million to the General Fund. If we stopped our work right now (which we won’t), it would result in a $2.5 billion surplus on June 30, 2023,” Marklein said.
Wisconsin’s budget surplus is currently just over $1.8 billion. Wisconsin’s rainy day fund has another nearly $1 billion stashed away as well.
“Wisconsin’s fiscal condition is very good. Republican reforms over the last 10 years have put us in terrific shape,” Marklein explained.
Republicans on the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee on Thursday trimmed 384 pieces and suggestions from Gov. Evers’ proposed budget.
Marklein called them all “divisive policy items.”
Democrats at the Capitol, however, say it’s Marklein and Republicans who are being divisive.
“A budget is a moral document. A budget outlines the priorities of our state, and reflects our values,” state Rep. Robin Vining, D-Wauwatosa, said Thursday. “The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee removed a vast number of key provisions in one swoop, abandoning the will of the people of Wisconsin.”
Republicans control the state legislature, and therefore control the budget process. The spending plan that Marklein and other Republicans write will almost certainly pass the Assembly and Senate.
But Evers needs to sign the budget. He’s made it clear that he doesn’t support the Republican dismissal of his priorities.
“Republicans have obstructed our ability to beat this virus every step of the way, and now they’re playing politics with our economic recovery,” Evers said in a statement. “Clearly these legislators need to hear directly from the same folks I’ve been listening to these past seven months, and that’s why I’m calling on Wisconsinites in every corner of the state today to contact their legislators and ask them to support our Badger Bounceback agenda.”
Evers is not saying if he will sign the Republican budget or demand changes. Evers signed the last Republican budget, largely as it was, two years ago.