Wisconsin_Legislature_AP_FILE_Jan_2021

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers delivers his State of the State address virtually as members of the Assembly watch at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis.

 Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP File

MADISON, Wis. — The state Senate on Wednesday sent a bill that would eliminate a tax on business equipment to Gov. Tony Evers.

The Republican-authored measure would eliminate the so-called personal property tax, a tax business pay on items such as furniture and machinery, on Jan. 1, 2022.

The state budget includes includes $202 million for local governments to offset the lost revenue. Assembly Republicans amended the bill Tuesday to backfill the state transportation fund with $20 million this fiscal year and $44 million every subsequent fiscal year to offset the loss of tax revenue from railroad equipment.

The Assembly passed the bill late Tuesday night. The Senate passed the measure 20-12 Wednesday and sent it on to Evers despite Democrats' complaints that residential property owners will have to make up the lost revenue. His spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the proposal.

Recommended for you