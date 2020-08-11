WAUWATOSA – U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Menomonee Falls, has sent a letter to Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride offering to send federal law enforcement to the city following protests and the alleged assault of a police officer at his home. McBride said that won’t be necessary.
The alleged incident is said to have taken place at the home of Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who has shot and killed three people in the line of duty during the last five years.
Police said in a release that 50 to 60 protesters vandalized Joseph Mensah’s home just after 8 p.m. Saturday, radio station WTMJ reported. Mensah was physically assaulted while trying to talk with the group, according to the police news release.
Police said an armed protester also fired a shotgun into the home.
Sensenbrenner said he was concerned about “deteriorating security and policing in Wauwatosa (and) the protests, which may have started peacefully, have been growing ever more violent, and the events Saturday night outside the residence of Officer Joseph Mensah require immediate leadership and strong action from (the mayor) and the elected leaders of Wauwatosa.”
According to WTMJ, Mensah said in a Facebook post that protesters “tried to kill me.” Mensha said he was unarmed, and children were inside the home that he was trying to defend.
“The irony in all of this is that they chanted Black Lives Matter the entire time, but had zero regard for any of the black children that live there or me, a black man,” he said.
Mensah was suspended in July after a unanimous vote by the Wauwatosa police and fire commission. The vote came one day after the Common Council passed a resolution calling for Mensah’s removal.
The commission approved hiring a third-party investigator to look into a complaint against Mensah by the family of Jay Anderson Jr. who was killed by the officer in 2016.
“As I believe we are teetering on a crisis, I am offering my assistance,” Sensenbrenner said. “I stand ready to contact federal law enforcement agencies and bring them to Wauwatosa in order to bring peace and tranquility back to the community.”
McBride said he responded to Sensenbrenner’s office the way he received the letter, via email.
“Please inform Representative Sensenbrenner that we do not need federal intervention in Wauwatosa,” he wrote to Sensenbrenner’s chief of staff. “We can manage without it, and federal intervention would only exacerbate the tensions in our city.”
The Wauwatosa Police Department said in a statement arrests will be made regarding the incident Saturday once probable cause has been developed to support that action.
The department said investigators are looking through “a large amount of high quality video footage from the scene and are working to identify suspects,” at the scene.
“The Wauwatosa Police Department will not stand by and allow this type of intimidating, aggressive, dangerous, illegal behavior to occur, especially under the guise of peaceful protests,” Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said in a statement.
